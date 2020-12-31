News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Clay Leads Tennessee Tech Over SE Missouri 72-63
1-MIN READ

Clay Leads Tennessee Tech Over SE Missouri 72-63

Clay Leads Tennessee Tech Over SE Missouri 72-63

Jr. Clay had 22 points as Tennessee Tech snapped its seasonopening ninegame losing streak, topping Southeast Missouri 7263 on Wednesday night.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.: Jr. Clay had 22 points as Tennessee Tech snapped its season-opening nine-game losing streak, topping Southeast Missouri 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Amadou Sylla had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee Tech (1-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Damaria Franklin added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tennessee Tech totaled 38 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Eric Reed Jr. had 14 points for the Redhawks (2-6, 0-2), who have now lost five games in a row. Chris Harris added 11 points. DQ Nicholas had eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...