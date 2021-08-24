Cleveland Championships: Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale Qualify For Quarterfinals

India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale stormed into the quarter-finals of the Cleveland Championships as they won their match against Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu in straight sets.

The Indo-American pair was at their fluent best as they defeated the pair from Georgia and Romania 6-3, 6-2. It was complete domination from Sania and her partner as they never allowed any fight back from their opponents as they got the ball rolling by winning the first set without breaking a sweat.

The second set followed a similar trend as they clinched it with ease to progress through to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Sania had a disappointing Tokyo Olympics

Sania had entered the Tokyo Olympics teaming up with Ankita Raina. However, they were ousted from the competition in a rather dramatic way as they were beaten by the Ukrainian twins Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok.

Although the Indian pair won the first set by holding their opponents to love and were leading 5-2 in the second set, they collapsed and went on to concede the match 6-0, 6-7, (8-10).

It has not been an entirely good week for Sania as she along with her Tunisian partner Ons Jabeur were ousted from the women’s doubles event at the ATP Masters 1000 Western and Southern Cincinnati Open after they suffered a straight-set defeat (7-5, 6-2) to the pair of Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the first round match of the tournament.

