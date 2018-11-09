Clinical Bengaluru Bulls Slice Through UP Yoddha to Win 27-37

Bengaluru Bulls got their 6th win in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season VI as they defeated UP Yoddha at their home. Pawan Sehrawat got his 5th Super 10 in the season to lead the raid efforts for the Bulls.His efforts were neutralized regularly only by Nitesh Kumar who got rid of him 4 times out of his 4 attempts. Mahender Singh made some really great tackles as the Right Cover to be the nuisance for UP’s raiders. Nitesh Kumar continued to prove why he holds the Orange Sleeve as he got 6 tackle points out of his 7 tackle attempts. UP Yoddha are now the only team to not win a match in their home leg.Yoddha were entering the match with a point to prove to their fans, to give them a win to give the team an tinge of optimism for further matches. Shrikant Jadhav got Raju Lal Choudhary with a running hand touch to start the account for UP Yoddha with a 1-0 lead. Their lead was constantly neutralized by Pawan Sehrawat who 5 crucial points in the first 5 minutes of the match to take the lead of 2-5. This included the 2nd minute raid by him which saw Rishank Devadiga and Jeeva Kumar ushered to the bench to take the lead with 1-3.Bengaluru Bulls started to dominate UP by the 11th minute as they successfully reviewed to get Nitesh Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav out when Rohit Kumar was giving Out by the referees.This lead to UP Yoddha conceding an All Out in the 12th minute when Pawan Sehrawat got Narender and the substitute Amit to make it 6-14 in Bengaluru’s favour. Pawan looked like he would continue his fire form but Nitesh Kumar had other plans as he neutralized him 3 times in his 3 attempts on Pawan and make it 8-17 in his 15th minute attempt. The 18th minute saw a mouth-watering raid as Pawan Sehrawat and Raju Lal Choudhary assisted Mahender Singh to drag a flying Shrikant Jadhav from the midline to make it 9-19. The half ended with Bengaluru leading UP by 11-20.The second half saw Bengaluru Bulls continue to dominate the game as Mahender Singh got Shrikant Jadhav in the 21st minute to make it 11-21.Mahender Singh continued to shine as a defender as he got another scalp in the 23rd minute in the form of Azad Singh with a strong short block to make it 11-23. Nitesh Kumar was the only player who was causing any difficulty to Bengaluru as he got Kashiling Adake in his 23rd minute raid and reduce the gap to 11 points.Bengaluru Bulls then went for the more tactical Do-Or-Die raids approach and were still able to come at top as they secured a point in both side’s Do-Or-Die raids. Sandeep got Shrikant Jadhav in the 26th minute with a very strong waist hold which saw him sink on the spot and increase the lead for Bengaluru to 12-24.UP Yoddha continued to disappoint as they conceded another All Out in the 40th minute and make it 23-36. Pawan Sehrawat got a Super 10 in the dying moments of the match to add the nail to the coffin. Bengaluru Bulls won the match against UP Yoddha 27-37.