1-MIN READ

Clippers' Paul George Sits Out With Ankle Injury Vs Spurs

Paul George sat out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

LOS ANGELES: Paul George sat out for the Los Angeles Clippers against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said George tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s win over Phoenix and how he warmed up would determine whether he played against the Spurs.

He’s going to be the one gauging it, Lue said before the game.

George is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Los Angeles guard Luke Kennard started in George’s place.

Also out for the Clippers was Marcus Morris Sr., who has yet to play this season because of a sore right knee.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


