Qarabag Forfeits Europa League Game Over Player Coronavirus Cases

UEFA ordered Qarabag of Azerbaijan on Friday to forfeit its last Europa League game which was not played because too many players tested positive for COVID-19 .

The disciplinary ruling awards Villarreal a 3-0 win, and prize money of 570,000 euros ($700,000), but does not affect the Group I standings.

Qarabag did not have the necessary minimum amount of players available to play the match in Spain on Dec. 10, UEFA said.

Villarreal extended its lead as group winner with the three points awarded, and Qarabag stays in last place.