News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Football»Qarabag Forfeits Europa League Game Over Player Coronavirus Cases
1-MIN READ

Qarabag Forfeits Europa League Game Over Player Coronavirus Cases

Qarabag (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Qarabag (Photo Credit: Twitter)

UEFA ordered Qaraba of Azerbaijan to forfeit its last Europa League game which was not played because too many players tested positive for coronavirus.

UEFA ordered Qarabag of Azerbaijan on Friday to forfeit its last Europa League game which was not played because too many players tested positive for COVID-19.

The disciplinary ruling awards Villarreal a 3-0 win, and prize money of 570,000 euros ($700,000), but does not affect the Group I standings.

Qarabag did not have the necessary minimum amount of players available to play the match in Spain on Dec. 10, UEFA said.

Villarreal extended its lead as group winner with the three points awarded, and Qarabag stays in last place.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...