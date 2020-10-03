SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Club-less Cavani Out Of Uruguay For World Cup Qualifiers

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, PSG's Edinson Cavani adjust his headband during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Dijon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Paris Saint-Germains record scorer needs to find another club next season after PSGs Sporting Director Leonardo said he wont get a new contract when his current deals expire at the end of June, adding that it was a particularly tough not to give a new contract to Cavani, who is both very popular with fans. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, PSG's Edinson Cavani adjust his headband during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Dijon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Paris Saint-Germains record scorer needs to find another club next season after PSGs Sporting Director Leonardo said he wont get a new contract when his current deals expire at the end of June, adding that it was a particularly tough not to give a new contract to Cavani, who is both very popular with fans. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Striker Edinson Cavani is the most notable absentee in Uruguay's squad announced on Friday for the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Ecuador.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Striker Edinson Cavani is the most notable absentee in Uruguay’s squad announced on Friday for the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Ecuador.

Cavani’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended in June. The 33-year-old Cavani has trained by himself for three months as he decides his future.

Uruguay also left out injured goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defender Jos Mara Gimnez, who contracted COVID-19.

Uruguay will face Chile in Montevideo on Oct. 8. Five days later, the team will play at Ecuador.

___

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Rodrigo Muoz (Cerro Porteo), Martn Silva (Libertad) and Martn Campaa (Al Batin).

Defenders: Diego Godn (Cagliari), Sebastin Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Ronald Arajo (Barcelona), Martn Cceres (Fiorentina), Damin Surez (Getafe), Matas Via (Palmeiras) and Agustn Oliveros (Nacional).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nndez (Cagliari), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), , Mauro Arambarri (Getafe), Nicols de la Cruz (River Plate), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) and Brian Rodrguez (Los Angeles FC).

Forwards: Jonathan Rodrguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maxi Gmez (Valencia) and Darwin Nez (Benfica).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 1:33 AM IST
Next Story
Loading