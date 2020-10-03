Club-less Cavani Out Of Uruguay For World Cup Qualifiers

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: Striker Edinson Cavani is the most notable absentee in Uruguay’s squad announced on Friday for the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Ecuador.

Cavani’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended in June. The 33-year-old Cavani has trained by himself for three months as he decides his future.

Uruguay also left out injured goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and defender Jos Mara Gimnez, who contracted COVID-19.

Uruguay will face Chile in Montevideo on Oct. 8. Five days later, the team will play at Ecuador.

___

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Rodrigo Muoz (Cerro Porteo), Martn Silva (Libertad) and Martn Campaa (Al Batin).

Defenders: Diego Godn (Cagliari), Sebastin Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Ronald Arajo (Barcelona), Martn Cceres (Fiorentina), Damin Surez (Getafe), Matas Via (Palmeiras) and Agustn Oliveros (Nacional).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nndez (Cagliari), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), , Mauro Arambarri (Getafe), Nicols de la Cruz (River Plate), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) and Brian Rodrguez (Los Angeles FC).

Forwards: Jonathan Rodrguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maxi Gmez (Valencia) and Darwin Nez (Benfica).

___

