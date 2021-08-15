CM Arvind Kejriwal Confirms Delhi to Bid for Hosting Rights of Next Olympic Games

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on India’s 75th Independence Day said that the national capital will bid to host the Olympics.

“We will prepare to present our case to host Olympics after 2047, have to take Delhi to such level," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also congratulated India’s Olympians and said the country needs to aspire to win more.

“Congratulations to Olympic medal winners, need to prepare for 70 medals now," the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal has maintained that he wants to bring the Olympics to Delhi as India celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047.

The hosts for the next 3 editions of the Summer Games have been finalised with Paris hosting in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

Where Will Future Olympics Be Held?

EXPLAINED: CM Kejriwal Wants Delhi To Host Olympics. Here’s What That Will Take

The Delhi government had back in March announced that they aim to host the 2048 Olympic Games and to achieve that, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had assured they will build adequate infrastructure and create an atmosphere where sports flourishes.

“The next three host cities have also been decided. Our government aims to bring the sports facilities and the atmosphere towards sports competitions to such a level through the new Sports University that we can apply to host the 39th Olympic sports competitions for 2048," he had said.

“This may seem far away, but we have to bid for it 10 years before 2048. And before that, it will take 15 years to build adequate infrastructure, create an atmosphere where sports flourishes and bring our players to a level where they bring medals in sports competitions leading to Olympics 2048," Sisodia had added.

Delhi hosted the first Asian Games in 1951, and later the 1982 edition. In 2010, the national capital had hosted the Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here