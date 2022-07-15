CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Sports » CM Naveen Patnaik Hands Over Chess Olympiad Torch to International Chess Master Padmini Rout
1-MIN READ

CM Naveen Patnaik Hands Over Chess Olympiad Torch to International Chess Master Padmini Rout

By: Dipak Samal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 16:42 IST

New Delhi, India

CM Naveen Patnaik with Padmini Rout (News18.com)

CM Naveen Patnaik with Padmini Rout (News18.com)

The Chess Olympiad torch relay was given a traditional welcome after it landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the first ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay that reached Bhubaneswar on Friday. He welcomed the torch relay at a special function held at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patnaik said, “It is a proud moment for India to host as such a grand scale. This year we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our independence and it is most appropriate to organise a world sports event like Chess Olympiad. It originates from India and is known as Chaturanga. I congratulate the organiser and the chess players across the country.”

“India has produced some of the best chess players in the world. I am sure this mega event will further promote the game and create future champions,” the CM added.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Odisha Chess Association Chief Patron Achyuta Samanta, Secretary, Sports, and Youth Services Vineel Krishna, and other dignitaries were present during the special program. The Torch will go to Puri and Konark before leaving for Raipur today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever torch relay on June 19, 2022, for the Chess Olympiad ahead of the 44th edition of the event, which will be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10, 2022.

The torch relay will cover 75 iconic locations before ending at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 15, 2022, 16:42 IST
last updated:July 15, 2022, 16:42 IST