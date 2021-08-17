CM Naveen Patnaik to Felicitate Hockey Players, Grand Welcome Ceremony Planned

Odisha is gearing up to welcome the hockey stars, who rolled back the clock at the Olympics and put India back among the top. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, whose government sponsors the sport, has invited the Indian men’s and women’s hockey team after their impressive show at the Tokyo Games. The players are to reach Bhubaneswar Airport on August 17 at 10.30 AM and a grand welcome ceremony has been planned at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. For the arrival of the players, the security has been beefed up at the airport and special arrangements have been made at the hotel, where they will be staying.

Soumendra Priyadarshi, Police Commisssioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, said, “We have made all arrangements from the security point of view. We are ready to welcome out stars. It is our top priority - how the team will reach and return safely. Adequate force will be deployed for the security of players."

35 to 40 hotel rooms have been booked, where the hoteliers are preparing non-veg biryani for the hockey players. Along with non-veg chicken biryani, fish, mutton and pork have been arranged by the hoteliers. There is also Odia food in the menu of players and they will be provided with it if they want to eat.

Archana Patra, Director, Hotel Sandy, said, “We have prepared the favourite dishes for the players. Non-veg biryani is a favourite of players and if anyone wishes for Odia food, we can also provide that."

In the afternoon, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik will felicitate the hockey stars at the Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar. In the evening, the players will leave Bhubaneswar.

