An initiative by &
News18 » Sports
1-min read

CM Punk Appears on WWE Backstage, Says 'I'll See You Here Next Week'

WWE confirmed that CM Punk will be appearing periodically on the show 'WWE Backstage'.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
CM Punk Appears on WWE Backstage, Says 'I'll See You Here Next Week'
CM Punk (Photo Credit: WWE)

CM Punk is back on WWE. After six years of being away from the company, CM Punk's absence from WWE came to an end when on Tuesday, he made his official return to WWE programming on WWE Backstage.

At the end of the show, Renee Young was seen saying she wanted to create a big moment, following CM Punk walked out.

WWE on Fox's official Twitter handle took to the social media network to post a short clip of CM Punk returning to the show with the caption, "THAT. JUST. HAPPENED. #WWEBackstage"

Punk was last seen competing in the 2014 Royal Rumble, following which he pursued a career in mixed martial arts and was signed by the UFC.

Speaking at WWE Backstage, Punk said to the camera, "It's as simple as this, just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," adding, "I'll see you here next week."

WWE on FOX went on to add on Twitter that "chants have been answered" and that CM Punk will be "appearing periodically on the show beginning next Tuesday."

 Fans soon took to Twitter to show their approval of the recent developments, with one writing, "well done," while another posted, "CM Punk and Samoa Joe on the same program, my god." Here's what they posted:

During his tenure with WWE, he was one of the longest-reigning WWE Champions with a remarkable 434 days as champion.

