CM Punk Takes Jibe at WWE for Not Paying Royalties on Peacock

Former WWE champion CM Punk walked away from the WWE universe in 2014 after he had a fallout with the management. After retiring from professional wrestling, Punk did many different projects and roles and he is currently signed with Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) as a commentator. It has been seven years since Punk’s chaotic exit from the WWE, and even today the wrestling fans would love to see him back even if it’s just for a quick chat with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old American wrestler hosted a Question – Answers session with his fans where he answered several queries asked by his followers. And one of them was if, he would ever do a Broken Skull Sessions. Responding to the question, Punk said no and it had everything to do with money.

Money. Nobody gets any royalties for anything shown on peacock. Nobody. Yay wrestling biz!— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 22, 2021

During the session, Punk also pitched a storyline for WrestleMania 29 Triple-Threat match involving him, John Cena and The Rock. Punk said that one storyline thrown around was to include him in the Triple Threat match against Cena and The Rock.

However, Punk and Cena faced each other before the main event on February 25, 2013. Cena defeated Punk to set up a blockbuster clash with the Rock at WrestleMania. And as a consolation prize, Punk was offered a WrestleMania bout with The Undertaker.

Cena. Pitch was get me out first and let them have their lifetime moment.— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 22, 2021

Punk was also quipped about the one match he would like to re-do from his illustrative career and in response, he wrote “The last one.”

The last one.— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 22, 2021

Punk was last seen in WWE way back in 2014 at the Royal Rumble main event. Punk was involved in a storyline that included WWE Hall of Famer Kane, who was then an authority figure. The duo had a brief feud prior to the main event. Punk was the first one to enter the ring and he was eliminated from the event by Kane from outside of the ring.

