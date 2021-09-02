CM Punk to Return on AEW Rampage: A Look at Match Card

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on Thursday confirmed that former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star CM Punk is set to appear on Friday’s Rampage. The upcoming wrestling event will be held at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Sharing a 29-second long montage on Twitter from their official handle, AEW wrote, “CM Punk will be LIVE on AEW Rampage this Friday at 10/9c.” Other than Punk’s reappearance, the short clip also gave a sneak peek into the upcoming fights in the wrestling event.

.@CMPunk will be LIVE on #AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on @tntdrama and a LOT more!👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/1u1WYCBYPk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

In the footage, it was revealed that Malakai Black will take on Lee Johnson in a highly anticipated encounter and will continue his feud with The Nightmare Family. In the last episode of the show, after Black defeated Brock Anderson, son of Arn Anderson, Johnson came to the ring to clear the ring.

Have a look at AEW Rampage’s itinerary for the upcoming Friday:

CM Punk’s next appearance

Daniel Garcia will be up against Darby Allin

Lee Johnson is set to take on Malakai Black

AEW TNT Champion Miro will address the crows

Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs Kris Statlander matchup

Meanwhile, Punk was seen in action for the first time in professional wrestling during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite when he was attacked by Daniel Garcia and 2.0. Punk addressed the crowd by cutting an in-ring promo. During his speech, the 42-year-old also accepted that he is “downright nervous" ahead of his debut at the AEW All Out.

Punk said that he will give everything to his fans. However, his speech was cut short by Gracia and 2.0 as the duo attacked the veteran fighter from behind. After Punk was attacked, Darby Allin and Sting ran inside the ring to save him.

Once the fiasco was over, Allin and Punk got involved in an intense gazing session. Sting broke the two by saying that he is aware of their upcoming matchup in All Out.

