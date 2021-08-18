CM Punk to Return to the Ring? Former WWE Star's Recent Social Media Post Fuels Rumour about Comeback

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star CM Punk has taken social media by storm by sharing a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories. Punk, who has not stepped inside a ring since his awful exit from WWE in 2014, on Tuesday shared an interesting message on social media and many believe that he is hinting about his return in the ring. “05, 11, 21,” were the numbers written in Punk’s Insta story on black wallpaper. Since Punk has signed a wrestling contract in both 2005 and 2011, fans believe that he is about to sign a new one in 2021.

Even though Punk’s original post is no longer available on his Instagram page, the screenshot of the same has been doing rounds on social media.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has also fueled the rumours about Punk’s return by claiming that he is in “ongoing talks for a return.” The report further says that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is “the most likely landing point” for the former WWE champion.

Update on CM Punk-AEWhttps://t.co/5pKOdPayLw— Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) July 24, 2021

Last year, Punk has spoken about his comeback in the squared ring on Renee Young’s Oral Sessions podcast. However, the 42-year-old has also admitted that the landscape of the wrestling world is “currently is much different than when I left,” during the oral session.

Punk had further stressed that people nowadays speculate that he could have gone to AEW. However, if AEW would have been there at his time, WWE would have treated him the way it did.

“You can play the game where you’re like, ‘Oh, AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE?’ If you are going to play that game, there is no way they (WWE) would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and nobody contacting me,” Punk had said.

And to put salt on the wound, after not contacting Punk for two months, WWE had delivered him his release papers on his wedding day.

