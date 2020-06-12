CM vs BO Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins vs EWE Baskets Oldenburg Playing V, BasketBall Fantasy Tips

The Friday night fixture of Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 will see Crailsheim Merlins face EWE Baskets Oldenburg at Audi Dome, Munich. The hosts Crailsheim Merlins have been on the losing side since the league has resumed post COVID-19 break. In their previous fixture, Crailsheim Merlins were thrashed by table-toppers Bayern Munich 119-78. Crailsheim Merlins will look to turn the table of fortune in the upcoming game. On the other hand, EWE Baskets Oldenburg defeated BG Gottingen 80-62. They are, currently, 5th with 26 points in their kitty. They have played 20 games so far in the tournament and emerged victorious on 13 occasions. Crailsheim Merlins, meanwhile, are 3rd on the league standings with 30 points from 21 matches.

The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins vs EWE Baskets Oldenburg will kick off at 12 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins Probable V vs EWE Baskets Oldenburg: Alexa Kovacevic, Sebastian Herrera, Javontae Hawkins, Fabian Bleck, Dejan Kovacevic

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 EWE Baskets Oldenburg Probable V vs Crailsheim Merlins: Braydon Hobbs, Robin Amaize, Rickey Paulding, Nathan Boothe, Rashid Mahalbasic