CMR vs ALG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match, March 25 10:30 pm IST

CMR vs ALG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Cameroon and Algeria: Cameroon welcome Algeria to the Limbe Stadium as both heavyweights clash in the first leg of Africa’s FIFA World Cup qualification playoffs on Friday. This game is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST.

The home team beat Ivory Coast (1-0) in their final Group D fixture to emerge as group winners with a tally of 15 points from a possible 18. The team finished as second runners-up in the recently concluded AFCON Championship, and will be keen to put that disappointment behind them and confirm their place in Qatar this time around. Cameroon did not participate in the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Algeria ended their Group A qualifying campaign unbeaten, they registered four wins and two draws to finish as group winners ahead of Burkina Faso. They trounced Djibouti 4-0 last time out and will be keen to replicate the same against the hosts.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter, fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch CMR vs ALG clash live streaming online and telecast.

CMR vs ALG Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Cameroon and Algeria will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

CMR vs ALG Live Streaming

The match between Cameroon and Algeria is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

CMR vs ALG Match Details

The match between Cameroon and Algeria will be played on Friday, March 25, at the Limbe Stadium, in Limbe, Cameroon. The game will kick off at 10:30 pm IST.

CMR vs ALG Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain: Vincent Aboubakar

Vice-Captain: Hisham Boudaoui

Goalkeeper: Rais M’Bolhi

Defenders: Collins Fai, Harold Moukoudi, Aissa Mandi

Midfielders: Adlene Guedioura, Hisham Boudaoui, Pierre Kunde, Jean Onana,

Strikers: Vincent Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi, Riyad Mahrez

Cameroon vs Algeria probable XI:

Cameroon: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Harold Moukoudi, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Olivier Mbaizo; Samuel Gouet, Pierre Kunde, Jean Onana, Karl Toko Ekambi; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar

Algeria: Rais M’Bolhi; Aissa Mandi, Ahmed Touba, Djamel Benlamri, Youcef Attal; Sofiane Feghouli, Hisham Boudaoui, Adlene Guedioura; Riyad Mahrez, Islam

Slimani, Youcef Belailli

