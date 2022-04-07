CNG vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match, March 25 08:30 pm IST

CNG vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between DR Congo and Morocco: DR Congo is all set to host Morocco at the Stade des Martyrs in the first leg of Africa’s FIFA World Cup qualification playoffs on Friday. The game is scheduled to commence at 08:30 PM IST and both sides will be keen to grab maximum points in this fixture to consolidate their spot for November’s global showpiece.

The hosts fended off the threat of Benin to finish at the top in Group J with 11 points. They won three of their six fixtures. DR Congo will be aiming to pick up a crucial victory at home to end a 48-year wait for a World Cup outing.

Similarly, the visitors have won all of their six Group I games, scoring 20 goals in six matches and conceding just once. They are yet to lose a game since 2020, and with another positive result the team could certainly be on the right track to secure a ticket to Qatar.

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter, fans can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch CNG vs MOR clash live streaming online and telecast.

CNG vs MOR Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between DR Congo and Morocco will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

CNG vs MOR Live Streaming

The match between DR Congo and Morocco is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

CNG vs MOR Match Details

The match between DR Congo and Morocco will be played on Friday, March 25, at the Stade des Martyrs, in Kinshasa, Congo. The game will kick off at 08:30 pm IST.

CNG vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain: Munir El Haddadi

Vice-Captain: Theo Bongonda

Goalkeeper: Lionel Mpasi

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Adam Masina, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama

Midfielders: Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat, Yannick Bolasie, Gael Kakuta

Strikers: Theo Bongonda, Munir El Haddadi

DR Congo vs Morocco probable XI:

Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Christian Luyindama, Marcel Tisserand, Yannick Bolasie, Gael Kakuta, Neeskens Kebano, Paul-Jose M’Poku, Theo Bongonda, Cedric Bakambu

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Adam Masina, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Imran Louza, Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.