CoA TTFI Requests SAI's Concurrence on Selection of Table Tennis Team for CWG 2022

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), Table Tennis Federation of India, has written to the Sports Authority of India with respect to the selection of the Indian national table tennis team for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

They have requested SAI’s concurrence on the selection of the team done by the Selection Committee, TTFI.

SAI in its reply has quoted an earlier letter issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2018, which stated that the selection of sportspersons for participation in major international events shall be the responsibility of the concerned National Sports Federation (NSF).

The Government or SAI therefore will not have direct involvement in the selection process, except to ensure that it is fair and transparent.

