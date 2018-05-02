GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Coach Portugal Leaves Delhi Dynamos to Join Spanish Club Granada

A day after Spanish second-division club Granada CF appointed Miguel Angel Portugal as head coach until the end of the season, Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday announced their decision to part ways with the Spaniard.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Coach Portugal Leaves Delhi Dynamos to Join Spanish Club Granada
File image of former Delhi Dynamos coach Miguel Angel Portugal (News18 Sports)
A day after Spanish second-division club Granada CF appointed Miguel Angel Portugal as head coach until the end of the season, Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday announced their decision to part ways with the Spaniard.

"All at Delhi Dynamos are thankful to Portugal for his immense contribution to the club," the club said in a statement.

Despite a slow start to the last ISL season, Portugal rallied his troops after the turn of the year and the team went unbeaten in eight out of the 11 matches they played in 2018.

Under the former Real Madrid player, Dynamos finished eighth in the league standings and were beaten in the qualifying rounds of the inaugural Super Cup.

"I had a very memorable time here in Delhi Dynamos and in the ISL. The club showed great belief in my abilities this season and even though we didn't win the trophy the fans were happy with the way we played football and that makes me happy," Portugal said in a statement.

"I am thankful to all the supporters who showed such love for me and the whole staff the entire season," he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You