Coach Yoo Yong-sung Impressed by Lakshya Sen Mentality, Korean Open 2022 Coming Up

Lakshya Sen’s next stop on the BWF Tour is the Korean Open 2022. The Indian, having entered the men’s world’s top 10 ranking, is getting the benefits of a committed team around him at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA). The target is an Olympic Games medal at 2024 Paris and each international outing, matches against big names, is part of the learning curve.

Double Olympic medallist, Yoo Yong-sung, is part of the preparations team. The South Korean, contracted with PPBA as chief coach, is an asset for the teenager to have by his side. Yoo is a known face at tournaments around the world, at home in Korea his return as part of a new assignment evokes curiosity. He joined the Bengaluru-based academy last year, as part of an initiative with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

He came armed with experience of coaching stints in Malaysia, Singapore, China, besides working with the South Korean national team.

Responding to a query about the most satisfying assignment, he mentioned the similarity between India and Korea. “Players in both nations are diligent and respectful when it comes to the coach’s instructions. These attributes are beneficial for us coaches."

He added: “India has players with potential and abilities, whom I wish to develop. This is an interesting time to be here." Lakshya Sen, ranked world number nine after reaching the All-England Championships men singles final, is among the bunch. Asked about his target during the time with PPBA, Yoo said: “The main target is to bring back medals from the Asian Games and Olympics. For now, the sole focus is on the 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Lakshya’s All-England showing is a morale-booster for India in men’s singles. Asked if he was surprised by the teenager’s performance against experienced rivals en route to the final, the Korean explained: “As we all know, Lakshya is still young. I am surprised by his strong mentality. The toughest match for him at All-England was against the skillful Malaysian Lee Zii Jia, strong in offence and defence."

The Indian teenager, who had beaten the defending All-England champion Lee in the semi-final 21-13, 12-21, 21-19, is tuning up for the Korean Open. Asked if another big show was expected from Lakshya against the big names, Yoo said: “As we have seen at the German Open and All-England, there isn’t a huge gap in terms of skill levels. There is a pool of players at a similar level."

The men’s singles is a competitive field, right up to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) is the defending Olympic champion, Chen Long (China) won at Rio 2016, Lin Dan (China) won in London 2012. Asked whether a new champion can emerge in 2024, Yoo said: “Many players Lakshya played against recently have similar skill levels, which makes them all candidates for becoming future Olympic medallists."

He added: “It boils down to the next two years till the Olympics. The results in upcoming events will be determined by the amount of preparation sans injuries, raising personal strengths and skills sets, and analysing opponents to be more effective during the Games."

Supporting Lakshya since 2011, OGQ played a role in identifying the Korean as per requirement at PPBA and pays the coach’s salary.

Viren Rasquinha, OGQ’s MD & CEO, said: “Developing Lakshya into a world-class talent is team effort at PPBA, from Prakash Padukone Sir, Vimal Kumar (co-founder & chief coach), the foreign coach, together with the entire support staff at the academy." He added: “Yoo Yong-sung brings discipline into training, work ethics are of a high level. I saw him arrive first for early morning sessions."

Yoo’s Olympics achievements in men’s doubles (silver medallist at 2000 Sydney, 2004 Athens) and coaching with national teams in many nations, including China, has an effect on players. “The academy physios told me about the respect he gets at tournaments and is seen by the players, including Lakshya. Suggestions from him are easier to accept and are reflected in performances," said Rasquinha.

Yoo focussed on the role of bench coaches, viewed against the emergence of players with similar levels in men’s badminton. “The role of a bench coach is to analyse the opponent’s rally style, in terms of tactics and inform the player how to stop the opponent’s momentum. It is also important to keep track of the player’s emotions, and help control it between rallies and matches."

Two Indians are seeded in the Korea Open men’s draw (Kidambi Srikkanth 5th, Lakshya 6th), headed by Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting (top seed), Lee Zii Jia (second). P V Sindhu number three in women’s singles draw, the only Indian seeded player.

LAKSHYA HAS A GREAT TEAM TO BACK HIM: PRAKASH PADUKONE

Prakash Padukone on road ahead for Lakshya Sen: “From my own experience, I can say with conviction that reaching the highest level is difficult, but the bigger challenge is staying at that level. It requires a lot more effort and mental strength.

As of now, Lakshya has all the qualities to remain a medal contender for the next few years. He is mentally very strong when playing against those ranked higher. He showed this quality in abundance especially in the last two tournaments played.

He has a great team to back him, with specialists in different domains helping in his progress and journey. This will be his biggest asset going forward. Breaking into the world’s top 10 is undoubtedly a great achievement, I would want him to continue his ultimate quest for Olympic glory."

