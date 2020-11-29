News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Coastal Carolina Beats North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68

Coastal Carolina Beats North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68

Deanthony Tipler had 28 points as Coastal Carolina rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 11768 in its season opener on Saturday. Essam Mostafa added 21 points for the Chanticleers, while Tyrik Dixon chipped in 20.

CONWAY, S.C.: Deanthony Tipler had 28 points as Coastal Carolina rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68 in its season opener on Saturday. Essam Mostafa added 21 points for the Chanticleers, while Tyrik Dixon chipped in 20.

Tipler hit 11 of 14 shots, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. Dixon also had six assists.

DeShawn Thomas had 13 points for Coastal Carolina.

Damon McDowell had 23 points for the Battling Bishops. Isaiah Lewis added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...