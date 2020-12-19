News18 Logo

Cochran Leads N. Illinois Over Chicago St. 64-54
1-MIN READ

DEKALB, Ill.: Tyler Cochran had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Northern Illinois to a 64-54 win over Chicago State on Friday night.

Darius Beane had 13 points for Northern Illinois (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points. Adong Makuoi had 11 points.

Xavier Johnson had 23 points for the Cougars (0-8), who have lost 27 games the longest active losing streak in the nation dating to last season. Levelle Zeigler added 10 points. Coreyoun Rushin had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


