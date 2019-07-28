Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coco Gauff Advances in Qualifying at Citi Open

Coco Gauff defeated Maegan Manasse in straight sets in the first round of the qualification and needs to beat Hiroko Kuwata to book her place in the main draw of Citi Open.

Associated Press

Updated:July 28, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Coco Gauff Advances in Qualifying at Citi Open
Coco Gauff made headlines with her Wimbledon 2019 run (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Washington: Coco Gauff has moved on in qualifying for the Citi Open.

Gauff beat Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the qualification tournament Saturday. She must beat Hiroko Kuwata of Japan on Sunday to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.

Kuwata, ranked 265th in the world, rallied to beat American Maria Sanchez 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

The 15-year-old American was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon earlier this summer. She beat Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Gauff ranked 313th in the world before Wimbledon and is now 143rd and the top seed in Citi Open qualifying.

