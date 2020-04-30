SPORTS

Coco Gauff's Father Corey Gets USTA Developmental Coach Honour

Corey Gauff (Photo Credit: Reuters)

US Tennis Association announced Corey Gauff as the 2019 Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year.

White Plains, New York: Coco Gauff's father, Corey, was announced as the 2019 Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year by the US Tennis Association on Wednesday.

Jay Berger was honored as the Team USA Legendary Coach.

Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year in her Grand Slam main-draw debut at age 15 after becoming the youngest player to qualify for that grass-court tournament.

She also made it to the third round at the US Open last year and won her first WTA singles title and first two WTA doubles titles, both with another American teenager, Caty McNally.

Berger was head coach of the US Olympic men's tennis teams in 2012 and 2016 and coached with US Davis Cup captains Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier for 12 years.

Berger also was USTA Player Development's head of men's tennis from 2008-17.

