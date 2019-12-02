Cody Rhodes Speaks on His Dad Dusty Rhodes' Legacy Ahead of WWE Starrcade

WWE Starrcade was conceptualised in 1983 by Dusty Rhodes. Now, prior to the WWE Starrcade event, AEW star Cody Rhodes posted a comment on his father Dusty Rhodes and his legacy.

Taking to Twitter, the AEW star wrote, "Wondered why I was having such an introspective day. Then I saw Starrcade was happening. Gone from this Earth, but undeniably Dad has had such a positive influence on pro-wrestling the last few years." He further posted, "It's wonderful. He believed in making moments that lasted. Live forever Dream!"

Wondered why I was having such an introspective day. Then I saw Starrcade was happeningGone from this Earth but undeniably Dad has had such a positive influence on pro-wrestling the last few yearsIt’s wonderful. He believed in making moments that lasted. Live forever Dream!?? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 1, 2019

Cody Rhodes' tweet was met with a lot of positive reactions on social media, including a tweet from WWE wrestler Natalya, who commented with a series of emojis.

A number of other social media users also posted in the thread, with one user writing, "I will always view Starrcade and The Great American Bash as the signature NWA/WCW events," with another posting, "It's cool to see your Fathers dreams (no pun intended) live on. And to see Ric Flair, Arguably his greatest rival, on the show as well as Charlotte. I'm feeling nostalgic for this show. Regardless of whether it's considered a "house show". Your father meant a lot to this business."

Here's what they wrote:

I will always view Starrcade and The Great American Bash as the signature NWA/WCW events. — J.R. (@jerees) December 1, 2019

It’s cool to see your Fathers dreams(no pun intended) live on. And to see Ric Flair, Arguably his greatest rival, on the show as well as Charlotte. I’m feeling nostalgic for this show. Regardless of whether it’s considered a “house show”. Your father meant a lot to this business — Joel Wood (@GiftedMoney) December 1, 2019

A true legend ???? pic.twitter.com/5lSohIzQYB — Santa Claus ?????????????? (@Allan_Wrestle) December 1, 2019

Your dad is a legend and I wish he was here today to see you in AEW he would be so proud of you. If only you owned Starrcade you would give it the respect it deserves — Amy Fuchsia Lowe (@AmyFuchsiaLowe) December 1, 2019

Starrcade was originally produced under the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) banner by NWA member Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP). In 1988, Turner broadcasting bought JCP and it became a property of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), with Starrcade being held 2000.

