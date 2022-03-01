Cody Rhodes Teases WWE Return on Social Media

Former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Cody Rhodes has begun his teasing his fans about his much-anticipated return to WWE Monday Night Raw. Rhodes, along with wife Brandi, who were also the founding members of AEW, had announced their shocking exit from the Tony Khan promoted wrestling outfit last month. Ever since he officially left AEW, there have been multiple reports about Rhodes heading back to WWE and wrestling fans have been tracking updates from the former champion.

While the entire wrestling industry is still reeling from the frenzied exit, Rhodes teased the wrestling-verse and his fans about making a debut with the Vince McMahon’s company. The inaugural and record three-time AEW TNT Champion, took to Instagram Stories to indicate his probable return as he shared lyrics from Bob Seger’s song ‘Turn The Page.’ He posted the following lyrics on his Instagram stories:“And you always seem outnumbered, you don’t dare make a stand, here I am, on the road again. There I am, up on the stage, here I go, playin’ star again. There I go, turn the page”

The latest tease from the American Nightmare has led the fans to believe that he’s ‘on the road again’ words point at a possible hint of him making a debut on WWE Monday Night Raw. However, there’s no official announcement from the star wrestler or the company yet. Fans widely believe that Rhodes may return to WWE fold following his recent AEW departure. However, it is still unclear when Rhodes’ re-debut in WWE happen and whether his wife Brandi will follow him to the McMahon-led promotion. In the meantime, there have been strong rumours that WWE would be bringing Rhodes back during the RAW After WrestleMania 38 on April 4.

It must be noted that Rhodes previously spent a decade with WWE from 2006 until 2016, where he was a two-time Intercontinental Champion and six-time tag team champion in his time there. He left the promotion a decade later citing lack of direction and following his release, he competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor (ROH) before he became a founding member of AEW.

