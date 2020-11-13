COL vs URU Dream11 Team Prediction World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Colombia vs Uruguay Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Colombia will be aiming to maintain their no loss streak in this match. The World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Colombia vs Uruguay outing is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at the Estadio Metropolitano. The match will commence from 2am IST.

In the latest outing, Colombia was up against Chile on October 14. The team ended in a draw after both the sides scored two goals each. Uruguay, which at present have three points of two matches, were on the losing side of its latest outing. The team were defeated by Ecuador by 2-4.

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Colombia vs Uruguay: Injury update

Colombia’s striker Falcao who will be missing from the squad as he is currently on the treatment table with a hamstring issue. Since he is not available, Luis Suarez has been included in the team. However, he too will not be present in this match.

Uruguay’s Jose Gimenez is back after recovering from his injury. Federico Valverde has a broken leg and will be on the sidelines because of that for a lengthy period.

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 Team for Colombia vs Uruguay

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombia vs Uruguay Captain: Godin

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombia vs Uruguay Vice-Captain: Suarez

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombia vs Uruguay Goalkeeper: Ospina

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombia vs Uruguay Defenders: Orejuela, Gimenez, Godin, Mojica

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombia vs Uruguay Midfielders: Bentancur, Torreira, Cuadrado

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombia vs Uruguay Strikers: Zapata, Muriel, Suarez

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Colombia probable lineup vs Uruguay: Ospina; Orejuela, Sanchez, Murillo, Mojica; Lerma, Cuadrado, Barrios; Rodriguez, Zapata, Muriel

COL vs URU World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Uruguay probable lineup vs Colombia: Campana; Cacares, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Bentancur, Torreira; Nandez, De La Cruz, Rodriguez; Suarez