Colby Covington Calls Out LeBron James in Bizarre Rant at Weigh-ins before UFC Fight against Jorge Masvidal

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had to be held back by security at the official weigh-ins ahead of their UFC 272 fight in Las Vegas on Sunday. The fighters made weight for the welterweight bout, with both coming in at 170.5 lbs (approx. 77.33 kg).

As expected, things were quite intense at Saturday’s weigh-in. UFC president Dana White posted plenty of security to ensure the former friends-turned-bitter rivals wouldn’t come to blows before their scheduled five-round welterweight bout this weekend. After moments of calmness, both fighters started yelling plenty of obscenities at each other, before Covington was moved to the other side of the stage.

As per Fox Sports, things flared up when commentator Joe Rogan, who is returning to UFC after missing the last pay-per-view, asked Masdival how it felt to fight a bitter rival.

“You ain’t gonna do s***, bro, Stop acting tough,” Masvidal screamed at Covington.

The volatility did not stop despite the UFC boss doing his best to try and keep the event going off track.

“This guy’s a b***h and I can’t wait to prove it tomorrow,” BMF Champion Masvidal added.

“You get up here and talk all of that s**t so they buy that PPV b***h, which you’re getting none of,” he further remarked.

But when Covington was handed the microphone for the right of reply, the former champion said he’d send Masvidal to the electric chair before bizarrely calling out NBA superstar LeBron James at the event.

He first paid tribute to Rogan for returning to the commentary desk. “It’s so great to have you back, Joe Rogan,” Covington said when Rogan gave him the mic.

“We love you at the UFC, we missed you. F*** cancel culture,” he added.

He termed the event as “street Judas’ last supper,” promised to send Masvidal “to the electric chair” and “electrify the T-Mobile Arena like it’s never been electrified before.”

But the real entertainment of the evening was when he lashed out at the NBA legend.

“Before I go, I want to say a big thank you to the real heroes and celebrities in this country. Not that woke, spineless coward like LeBron James,” Covington lashed out.

“I’m talking about our heroes, law enforcement, military, and our first responders. God bless you, God bless you all. God bless America,” he concluded.

Covington may have stolen the show by mentioning King James’ name at the event. However, it remains to be seen if the LA Lakers superstar ignores Covington’s remarks or mocks him if he loses the fight on Sunday.

