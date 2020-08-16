SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Collier continues to strong play, Lynx beats reeling Liberty

Collier continues to strong play, Lynx beats reeling Liberty

Napheesa Collier had her second consecutive doubledouble, Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points on 9of12 shooting, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 9464 on Saturday night.

Share this:

BRADENTON, Fla. Napheesa Collier had her second consecutive double-double, Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 94-64 on Saturday night.

Collier scored 26 points one shy of her career high set last year as a rookie and grabbed 13 rebounds. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft added five assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Lynx (7-3) used a 24-6 run over the final six minutes of the second quarter and the opening minutes of the third to take a 53-33 lead when Collier capped the spurt with 7:31 to go. Dangerfield scored seven points and Collier six during that stretch.

Jazmine Jones led the Liberty (1-9) with 13 points. New York, which has lost four in a row, shot 30% from the field and scored a season-low 64 points.

Also Watch

Hope Mumbai Police Not Under Any Pressure: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Lawyer | CNN News18

Dangerfield, a second-round pick in April’s draft and Collier’s former teammate at Connecticut, has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games. The 5-foot-5 guard is averaging 13.6 points per game on 47.1% shooting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 16, 2020, 6:19 AM IST
Next Story
Loading