Collier's Big Night Helps Lynx Beat Mercury 90-80

BRADENTON, Fla.: Napheesa Collier had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, rookie Crystal Dangerfield scored 19 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the shorthanded Phoenix Mercury 90-80 on Friday night.

Collier also had four steals and two blocks for Minnesota (9-3), which has won three straight. Dangerfields three-point play gave Minnesota an 81-73 lead with 3:16 remaining.

Damiris Dantas scored 13 points, making all five of her field goals, in the first half and Bridget Carleton added 12 as Minnesota led 51-42. Dantas finished with 19 points and Carleton had 14 points and a career-high six assists.

Bria Hartley led Phoenix (6-7) with 24 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21. Diana Taurasi was held to 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting

Phoenix center Brittney Griner missed her first game of the season due to personal reasons. She leads the team in points (17.7) and rebounds (7.5).

