Bundesliga: Cologne Draws 1-1 With Eintracht Frankfurt for 1st Point on Board

BERLIN: Ondrej Duda scored to salvage a 1-1 draw for Cologne against Eintracht Frankfurt for the teams first Bundesliga point of the season on Sunday.

Cologne had started with three straight defeats and looked headed for another loss when Andr Silva converted a penalty for the visitors in first-half injury time. Sebastiaan Bornauw was penalized through VAR for an apparent foul on Daichi Kamada.

But Duda equalized against the run of play in the 52nd minute, firing in from a central position after Kingsley Ehizibue picked him out with a precise cross.

The draw denied Frankfurt the chance of joining Leipzig on 10 points at the top of the table and lifted Cologne one point above winless Mainz and Schalke.

Schalke hosted Union Berlin later Sunday.

