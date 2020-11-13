Colombia vs Uruguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers began in October with all teams involved playing two matches each in that window. Colombia will host Uruguay at the Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday, November 14. The match will commence at 2:00 am IST.

The South American sides will look for their second win in the qualifiers having won the previous two rounds of it, while hosts Colombia began their campaign with a stellar 3-0 win over Venezuela at home. However, they were held to a 2-2 draw against Chile in the next. Visitors Uruguay pulled off a 2-1 win in the opener against Chile at home but stumbled to 4-2 loss against Ecuador on matchday two.

In the head-to-head contest between the two sides, Uruguay have the upper hand with four wins and two draws from their last eight matches. The last time the hosts beat the visitors was in the 2014 FIFA World Cup match.

Colombia vs Uruguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Team News

Colombia will have to do without the services of Radamel Falcao and Santiago Arias due to injuries. Fede Valverde will not be available for the upcoming match from the Uruguayan side.

Colombia possible starting line-up vs Uruguay: David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Jefferson Lerma; James Rodriguez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Uruguay possible starting line-up vs Colombia: Martin Campana; Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur; Nicolas de la Cruz; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Where to watch the Colombia vs Uruguay World Cup Qualifier match live in India (TV channels)?

Sadly, the Colombia vs Uruguay match will not be telecasted in India. Fans will have to check on social media accounts of FIFA and both the teams to get live scores updates of the game.

How and where to watch the online Colombia vs Uruguay World Cup Qualifier match live streaming?

The match will not be live streamed in India.