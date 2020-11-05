Colts Begin Challenging 4-game Stretch By Hosting Ravens

BALTIMORE (5-2) at INDIANAPOLIS (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE Ravens by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD Ravens 3-3-1; Colts 4-3

SERIES RECORD Colts lead 10-5

LAST MEETING Ravens beat Colts 23-16 on Dec. 23, 2017 in Baltimore

LAST WEEK Ravens lost to Steelers 28-24; Colts beat Lions 41-21

AP PRO32 RANKING Ravens No. 5; Colts No. 11

RAVENS OFFENSE OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (10).

COLTS OFFENSE OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (11).

COLTS DEFENSE OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES Baltimore has won a league-high nine straight road games, including all three this season. … The Ravens have scored 20 or more points in 30 consecutive games, matching Denver’s NFL record from 2012-14. … Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has helped the Ravens rush for 100 or more yards in 30 straight games, tied with Carolina (2014-16) for the league’s third-longest streak since the 1970 merger. … Jackson has rushed for 1,617 yards since 2019, the most by any NFL quarterback. … Mark Andrews has the most TD receptions (15) by a tight end over the past two seasons. … Orlando Brown Jr. will start at left tackle for Baltimore, moving from the right side to replace 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who sustained a season-ending ankle injury last week. … Former Jaguars teammates Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue have been reunited in Baltimore after a recent trade with Minnesota. If Ngakoue plays, it would be his second game against the Colts this season. … The Ravens have forced a turnover in a league-best 20 straight games but will be without All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. …Baltimore has 18 sacks in the last four games and is No. 5 in the league with 24. … Indianapolis has won five of six overall and all three home games this season. … The Colts are 6-0 when Baltimore visits Indy. … Sunday’s game marks the 100th played at Lucas Oil Stadium since it opened in 2008. … QB Philip Rivers is expected to start his 232nd consecutive start, putting him three behind Eli Manning for No. 10 all-time. Rivers needs 231 yards passing to supplant Hall of Famer Dan Marino at No. 5 on the NFL’s career list. … Nyheim Hines has 27 receptions, 200 yards and three TD catches, putting him in the league’s top 10 among running backs in all three categories. … DTs Tyquan Lewis and Denico Autry each had two sacks last week at Detroit, giving the Colts 18 this season. … Indianapolis is tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions, and fewest TDs allowed (14) and has held opposing quarterbacks to a league-low passer rating of 76.2. … Indy’s streak of six consecutive games with an interception is the third longest in the NFL. … Since the start of 2019, the Colts have four interception returns for touchdowns, two punt returns and one kickoff return for scores. … Indianapolis has the fourth-fewest three-and-outs (9) this season. Fantasy tip: Jackson always seems to be the safe play. But with two top-10 defenses squaring off, the more opportunistic defense may be the better bet. So it may be the week to take a Colts defense that has scored 25 points this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL