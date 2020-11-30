News18 Logo

Columbus, New England Advance To MLS Eastern Finals

Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 20 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.

The third-seeded Crew will host eighth-seeded New England next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.

Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashvilles shutout streak at more than 200 minutes. Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Dazs deft lead pass.

REVOLUTION 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla.: Gustavo Bou scored twice to help New England beat 10-man Orlando City.

Carles Gil opened the scoring for in the 17th minute on a penalty kick, Bou made it 2-0 in the 26th and Jnior Urso connected for fourth-seeded Orlando City in the 33rd. After Orlando Citys Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster, Bou capped the scoring in the 86th.


