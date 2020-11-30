Columbus, New England Advance To MLS Eastern Finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.

The third-seeded Crew will host eighth-seeded New England next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.

Santos scored in the 99th minute off a feed from Zardes near the center of the net, ending seventh-seeded Nashvilles shutout streak at more than 200 minutes. Zardes struck in the 102nd on a breakaway off Luis Dazs deft lead pass.

REVOLUTION 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla.: Gustavo Bou scored twice to help New England beat 10-man Orlando City.

Carles Gil opened the scoring for in the 17th minute on a penalty kick, Bou made it 2-0 in the 26th and Jnior Urso connected for fourth-seeded Orlando City in the 33rd. After Orlando Citys Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster, Bou capped the scoring in the 86th.