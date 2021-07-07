Comaneci's Perfect Routine, Millar’s 10 Straight Appearances - Ten Olympics Records That May Never Get Broken

The Summer Games has been the biggest sporting event in the world for over a century now. Every athlete in the world wants to attain the Olympic glory and for that, they prepare for four years with grit and determination without taking a single break. The Olympics are like a love affair, while some become immortal with their performance, others suffer heartbreak by agonizing seconds and inches. And here we take a look at the top ten records in the Olympic Games that might never be broken again:

Michael Phelps’s 23 gold medals

Michael Phelps will go down in the history as the greatest Olympian. The American legend has won a record 28 medals in the Olympics Games, including 23 gold medals. Phelps has more yellow metal in his pocket than 66 countries in the world, including India, Argentina, Iran, Croatia, Egypt, Indonesia. And perhaps, that is why, it’s safe to say that Phelps’ record will stand still in upcoming decades.

China, table tennis and 53 medals

Table tennis is the national sport of China and they have become synonymous with the game with their dominant performance in ping-pong over the years. China has established itself as the powerhouse of table tennis as they comfortably swept the gold medal tally in the game in the last three Olympic Games. China has won a mindboggling 53, including 22 gold medal medals since table tennis’ inclusion in the Olympics during the 1988 Seoul Games. No other country has ever dominated any sports in the Olympic Games as China has dominated ping pong.

Nadia Comaneci’s perfect routine

The Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci is often credited for popularising gymnastics in the world. The five-time Olympic gold medallist scripted history in the 1976 Summer Games after she recorded a perfect routine to collect ten points. After that, she went on to record the same perfect routine six more times and collected ten. Even though gymnastics is all about perfection, no other gymnast in the world has been able to achieve what Comaneci did in the Olympics. And it’s safe to say that her record will stay tall in the upcoming years.

America’s 239-medal hauls at the 1904 Games

In the 1904 St. Louis Summer Games, the American contingent scripted history by winning a record 239 medals, including 78 gold, 82 silver and 79 bronze. The second most dominant performance by a country came in the 1980 Moscow Games when the Soviet Union raked up 195 medals at the heavily boycotted event.

Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 100m finish in 10.62s

American track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner is an inspiration to many budding Olympic athletes. The ace sprinter recorded an untouchable feat in the 1988 Summer Olympics after completing her 100m run in just 10.62 seconds. Even today, her record stands high amid the plethora of other records. In the same year, she also scripted another record after finishing her 200m sprint in a record 21.34 seconds. And it has remained unbeaten for 30 years now.

Bob Beamon’s 29 feet and 2 1/2-inch long jump

It has been fifty years since the GOAT of long jump, Bob Beamon scripted history by jumping an unbelievable 29 feet and two a half inches at the 1968 Olympics to etch his name in history. Even today, his record stands tall.

13-year-old American diver Marjorie Gestring wins gold

In the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games, American diver Marjorie Gestring won medal gold in the three-meter springboard at the age of thirteen. She is the youngest Olympian to win a gold medal in the Summer Games.

Kwon Jongryul and Arianne Cerdena’s gold-medal exhibition in 1988

Kwon Jongryul and Arianne Cerdena are the only two players ever to win a gold medal in bowling in men’s and women’s games. And it is going to stay that way, primarily because it was the only year that bowling made the Olympic cut.

Ian Millar’s 10 consecutive Olympic appearances

In the 2012 London Games, Canadian equestrian Ian Millar scripted history by becoming the first-ever sportsperson to make ten consecutive Olympic appearances.

Dimitrios Loundras

Dimitrios Loundras is the youngest confirmed Olympian to win a gold medal in the Summer Games. Loundras won his first medal (bronze) in the 1896 Athens Olympics in a team event in gymnasts — at that time, he was just 10 years old.

