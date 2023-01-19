'Come Forward, Voice Their Concerns': IOA President PT Usha 'Ensures Complete Investigation' to Wrestlers

Legendary athlete and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has ensured that the concerns of the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India’s regime and its president will be addressed.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 58-year-old said that the first and foremost concern of the IOA was the well-being of the athletes and she urged the athletes to come forward and raise their grievances to the governing body.

“As IOA President, I’ve been discussing the current matter of wrestlers with the members and for all of us, the welfare and well-being of the athletes is the top most priority of IOA. We request athletes to come forward and voice their concerns with us."

(2/2) We will ensure a complete investigation to ensure justice. We also have decided to form a special committee to deal with such situations that may arise in the future, for swifter action.— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) January 19, 2023

Fondly known as the Payyoli Express, PT Usha said that the IOA will ensure a complete investigation into the allegations levelled against the WFI and its president Brij Bhushan

“We will ensure a complete investigation to ensure justice. We also have decided to form a special committee to deal with such situations that may arise in the future, for swifter action."

The country’s top wrestlers on Thursday vowed to intensify their protest, saying the government has given them an assurance but no “satisfactory response" and they will lodge multiple FIRs against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh if the Wrestling Federation of India is not disbanded immediately.

The wrestlers, who have accused the WFI President of sexual exploitation and intimidation, continued their protest for the second day as more grapplers joined them in what they called a fight to give ‘a new life to Indian wrestling’. Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat came to the protest site with a “message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met as the athletes took turn to share their bad experiences.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pleaded for more support while young Anshu Malik narrated how WFI President’s presence in the players’ hotel in Bulgaria during the world junior championship last year made the women wrestlers uncomfortable.

