Coming for Every Single Thing They Said I Couldn’t Have, Says Chelsea Green After Her Surprise Appearance at ROH

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT star Chelsea Green on Monday made a surprise appearance at the Ring of Honor (ROH) Best In The World. However, the 30-year-old Canadian wrestler is not cleared to compete yet as she is still nursing her broken arm. Even though she won’t be able to take part in any fight till the next month, Green is planning to watch every women’s competition in the event to study her competitors.

After making her surprise appearance, Green also took a sly dig at her former company and took to Instagram and said that she is ready to go after everything that she was not allowed.“I’m coming for every single thing they said I couldn’t have… and I’m doing it with the Ring Of Honor,” Green wrote on the photo and video sharing platform along with a snap of herself from her debut episode of ROH.

Green was among the WWE wrestlers released by the sports entertainment company due to budget cuts earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Women’s Championship Tournament will kick off on July 31 and here is the schedule:

Sumie Sakai vs Rok-C

Mandy Leon vs TBA

Max the Impaler vs Holidead

Angelina Love receives first round bye

Miranda Alize vs Alex Gracia

Mazzerati vs Nicole Savoy

Allysin Kay vs Willow

Marti Belle vs Trish Adora

Green replaced Vita VonStarr in the tournament. VonStarr was awarded a spot in ROH women’s championship on the condition that she will not interfere in the men’s game. She was given special instruction to not indulge in Vincent and his Righteous faction including their feud with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. However, she did not keep her side of the bargain and was removed from the women’s draw at ROH.

VonStarr’s departure means there was a spot at ROH for a women wrestler and Green was more than ready to take it.

