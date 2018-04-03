English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badminton's New Service Rule Won't be Used at CWG
Indian shuttlers have reason to be cheerful going into the Commonwealth Games with the organisers deciding against implementing BWF's experimental service rule that has been criticised by them
PV Sindhu (Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Indian shuttlers have reason to be cheerful going into the Commonwealth Games with the organisers deciding against implementing BWF's experimental service rule that has been criticised by them.
The new service rule, which mandates that the shuttle be exactly at 1.15 meters above the ground at the time of service, was tried at the prestigious All England Championships in March. The Indians have been critical of it along with several global stars such as Danish star Viktor Axelsen and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China.
The Commonwealth Games, which start on April 4 with an opening ceremony, will be played under the old rules which mandate that the shuttle be kept above the waist height at the time of service.
"The Commonwealth Games Federation and the Badminton World Federation have agreed that the new service rules will not be used during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games," said a message communicated to the national associations.
The decision would be music to the ears of Indian shuttlers, who have been vocal in their criticism of the rule. The critics of the rule feel that it tilts the scale in favour of short players while putting taller ones like P V Sindhu and Axelsen at a disadvantage.
Sindhu had criticised the BWF for introducing the rule at a big-ticket event like the All England Championships, considered among the most prestigious events in the badminton calendar. She felt the shuttlers should have been given more time to adapt.
The CWG badminton will get underway on April 5.
Also Watch
The new service rule, which mandates that the shuttle be exactly at 1.15 meters above the ground at the time of service, was tried at the prestigious All England Championships in March. The Indians have been critical of it along with several global stars such as Danish star Viktor Axelsen and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China.
The Commonwealth Games, which start on April 4 with an opening ceremony, will be played under the old rules which mandate that the shuttle be kept above the waist height at the time of service.
"The Commonwealth Games Federation and the Badminton World Federation have agreed that the new service rules will not be used during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games," said a message communicated to the national associations.
The decision would be music to the ears of Indian shuttlers, who have been vocal in their criticism of the rule. The critics of the rule feel that it tilts the scale in favour of short players while putting taller ones like P V Sindhu and Axelsen at a disadvantage.
Sindhu had criticised the BWF for introducing the rule at a big-ticket event like the All England Championships, considered among the most prestigious events in the badminton calendar. She felt the shuttlers should have been given more time to adapt.
The CWG badminton will get underway on April 5.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches
- Ajay Devgn Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kajol In Paris; See Pictures
- John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran Will Now Release On May 4
- Amitabh Bachchan Sings For Movie Despite Medical Procedures; See Pics