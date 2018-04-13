Commonwealth Games 2018: Bajrang Punia Headlines Another Medal-laden Day for Indian Athletes

Catch all the action of the Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 through our live blog.



India start disastrously against the Kiwis in men's hockey semifinal and trail 1-3. Elsewhere, the wrestlers continued to shine for India as Bajrang Punia bags a gold in the 65kg category, while Pooja Dhanda and Mausam Khatri manage a silver each in their respective bouts. As far as women's 68kg is concerned, Divya Kakran bagged a bronze. Earlier in the day, shooter Anish Bhanwala has bagged the gold medal in 25 metre Rapid Fire Pistol. Tejaswini Sawant too won Agold in women’s 50m Rifle 3. Anjum Moudgil joined Sawant on the podium with a silver medal. Day 9 started with some bad news for India as race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu have been sent home after the duo was found guilty of breaching the event's strict no needle policy.

Apr 13, 2018 5:27 pm (IST) Boxing: India's Vikas Krishan has stormed into the final of the competition after his thumping 5-0 win over Northern Irelands's Steven Donnelly. Vikas will now fight for gold in the men's 75 kg category.

Apr 13, 2018 4:46 pm (IST) SILVER: India settle for their first ever silver medal in women's doubles table tennis competition. Mouma Das and Manika Batra went down 5-11, 4-11, 5-11 in the final the pair from Singapore

Apr 13, 2018 4:37 pm (IST) India managed to convert only 1 out of their 10 penalty corners in the match and the other goal was scored from a penalty stroke. The Men in Blue dominated the match but defensive lapses and inability to convert field goals and penalty corner mean they went down to a lower ranked team. This is a major disappointment for the team.

Apr 13, 2018 4:35 pm (IST) India lose 2-3 to New Zealand to bow out of the race for a Gold medal in men's hockey. Manpreet Singh's team will now fight for the bronze medal

Apr 13, 2018 4:32 pm (IST) India playing with a roving goal-keeper, Harmanpreet is the player who is doing the duty. Desperate measures from India

Apr 13, 2018 4:30 pm (IST) GOAL: Harmanpreet Singh converts the penalty corner and India are back to within one goal of tying the match with three minutes to go

Apr 13, 2018 4:27 pm (IST) Another penalty corner for India and with just 5 more minutes for the 4th quarter to end, India will have to convert this one to have any hopes of coming back in the match

Apr 13, 2018 4:22 pm (IST) India come close yet again, but Dilpreet fails to tap in close to the net and India are left frustrated once again. It has been a case of so close yet so far for India with the attacks in this match so far. But to the credit of both the teams, we are getting to witness fast paced end to end hockey

Apr 13, 2018 4:12 pm (IST) India gets another opportunity to score. Just in the dying moments of the quarter India miss another chance. And New Zealand on the counter here.

Apr 13, 2018 4:06 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: It's raining penalty corners here. And this time it's New Zealand who take it. The Kiwis score again. And India now trail 1-3 in the semifinal clash.

Apr 13, 2018 3:57 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: And the Indians get a penalty corner. But the Indians squander away the opportunity. The score still stands at 1-2 in New Zealand's favour.

Apr 13, 2018 3:52 pm (IST) Hockey: And the third quarter gets underway. The Indians should look to continue the attacking game they had shown towards the end of the second quarter. It's 1-2 in New Zealand's favour right now.

Apr 13, 2018 3:40 pm (IST) GOAL: And in the dying moments of the second quarter, India has managed to get a penalty corner. And then the umpire calls for a penalty-stroke. And India scores. And Haramanpreet scores.

Apr 13, 2018 3:35 pm (IST) Hockey: India has shown a much better game in this quarter. They have at least looked to create some chances. Though India is still searching for a goal here.

Apr 13, 2018 3:31 pm (IST) Badminton: Meanwhile, ace India shuttler PV Sindu has made it to the semis in the women's singles category. She registered a 21-14, 21-17 win over Canada's Brittney Tam.

Apr 13, 2018 3:30 pm (IST) Hockey: And New Zealand gets a penalty corner here, But PR Sreejesh makes a good save. The score still stands at 2-0 in New Zealand's favour. Indian attackers need to step up their game.

Apr 13, 2018 3:25 pm (IST) Hockey: The Indians in the second quarter have made two circle penetrations already but haven't been able to take a shot. That just shows how good the defence has been from New Zealand. The score still stands at 0-2.

Apr 13, 2018 3:17 pm (IST) GOAL: That is another goal for New Zealand. This is not looking good for the Indians as Kiwis have taken a 2-0 lead in the first quarter itself. Indian defence needs a much improved show here.

Apr 13, 2018 3:10 pm (IST) Goal: This is disaster for India. Kiwi players manage to get past the Indian defenders and the goalkeeper doesn't get down in time. New Zealand lead 1-0.

Apr 13, 2018 3:07 pm (IST) Penalty Corner: And India misses a golden opportunity take an early lead. There was a chance to hit a shot on the rebound as well, but the Kiwi goalkeeper does well to save the goal. It's still 0-0.

Apr 13, 2018 3:05 pm (IST) Hockey: And India had a chance to score. Mandeep was in a good position to score, but he doesn't connect the ball well with the stick. It's 0-0 at the moment.

Apr 13, 2018 3:03 pm (IST) Hockey: And the hockey match between India and New Zealand gets underway. India has been in good form till now. It will be interesting to see whether the Indians can make it to the final or not.

Apr 13, 2018 2:56 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Some bad news coming from table tennis. Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai lose their semi-final clash against England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 3-0. The Indian pair of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan have already made it to the final.

Apr 13, 2018 2:52 pm (IST) Shooting: Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu finished a lowly sixth and 21st, respectively after the first day of qualifications in men's trap shooting. Kynan shot 23, 23 to take his total to 46 after the opening two rounds, while Manavjit fired 22 and 21 to accumulate 43.

Apr 13, 2018 2:40 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur, who claimed a bronze medal in the Games, was searched and dope-tested on the day of his departure from the event on unexplained suspicions. Thakur was to leave with the team on April 11. He did leave but only after a last-minute check by the Commonwealth Games Federation authorities on inexplicable suspicions.

Apr 13, 2018 2:28 pm (IST) Wrestling: And the South African Erasmus completely outshines Mausam Khatri and beats him 12-2 on technical superiority. The Indian will settle for a Silver here.

Apr 13, 2018 2:25 pm (IST) wrestling: And Khatri opens his account with a point. But the South African counter-attacks and bags four points. This is going to be tricky bout for the Indian,

Apr 13, 2018 2:23 pm (IST) Wrestling: And now in action will be another wrestler, Mausam Khatri. He will fight it out for a gold against South African Erasmus.

Apr 13, 2018 2:21 pm (IST) Badminton: But there is another mixed doubles pair for India that's in fray. Satwik Sairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa will be up against Malaysian pair. Also in action will be PV Sindhu in women's singles.