Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 10 in Gold Coast: Mary Kom, Vinesh Headline Another Medal-laden Day for India

The Indian hockey teams, men's and women's, had an ordinary show in their bronze medal matches against England. The men lost 1-2, and the women lost 0-6. While Manika Batra sealed a place in final of women's singles table tennis defeating world no 4 Tianwei Peng. In badminton, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal have made it to the finals. The doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy won the bronze medal match against Australian pair 21-19, 21-19.

Apr 14, 2018 5:30 pm (IST) Badminton: The Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Sairaj miss out o a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event. They go down 19-21, 19-21 against the Malaysian pair.

Apr 14, 2018 5:20 pm (IST) Badminton: This is not looking good for India. The Indian mixed doubles pair is trailing in the second game too. The Malaysians lead 12-10 at the moment.

Apr 14, 2018 5:12 pm (IST) Boxing: Indian boxer Satish Kumar fails to take home the gold. He went down fighting to England's Frazer Clarke. The boxing competition has come to an end. India end with three gold, two silver, two bronze.

Apr 14, 2018 5:10 pm (IST) Badminton: It's time for another bronze medal match in badmitnon. In fray are the pair of Saitwik Sairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa against Malaysia. India are already one game down.

Apr 14, 2018 5:03 pm (IST) Table Tennis: The pair of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan narrowly miss out on gold medal here. They lose to England in the final of the men's doubles event.

Apr 14, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) Boxing: And the last of the final boxing bouts starts here. In the fray is Satish Kumar in +91kg category. The Indian is up against England's Frazer Clarke.

Apr 14, 2018 4:48 pm (IST) Table Tennis: The Indian pair is doing really well here. They are up 2-1. In the third game they are behind by 10-6 at the moment.

Apr 14, 2018 4:39 pm (IST) Badminton: A heartbreak for HS Prannoy here as he loses in the bronze medal match against Rajiv Ouseph of England. He lost the match 17-21, 25-23, 21-9.

Apr 14, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) Bronze: It's been raining medals for India. This is another bronze for India, this time in men's doubles table tennis. Hameet Desai and Sani Shetty defeat their Singaporean counterparts. Now in action are Sharth Kamal and Sathiyan, who are taking on England, in the final of same event.

Apr 14, 2018 4:19 pm (IST) Boxing: Vikas Krishan brings another gold for India. In the 75kg category, Vikas defeated Cameroon's Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue. Now India has a total of 25 gold medals.

Apr 14, 2018 4:07 pm (IST) Hockey: England has proved to India's nemesis once more. The Indian team lose 1-2 in the bronze medal match. The Indian team will be a disappointed lot.

Apr 14, 2018 4:03 pm (IST) Badminton: HS Prannoy takes the first game against Rajiv Ouseph 21-17. But in the second he is trailing by three points. Right now the score stands at 12-15 in favour of the Englishman.

Apr 14, 2018 3:56 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Harmeet and Sanil take another game. In the third game they lead 5-3 against the Singaporeans. India will surely get another bronze here.

Apr 14, 2018 3:48 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India look to pocket another bronze in men's doubles table tennis. Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty lead their Singaporean counterparts 1-0. In the second game, the Indians lead 5-3.

Apr 14, 2018 3:44 pm (IST) Hockey: This match doesn't seem to be going India's way at the moment. They are down 2-1 going into the fourth quarter. The aatackers really need to step up their game in the last quarter of the match.

Apr 14, 2018 3:42 pm (IST) Badminton: Prannoy maintains a good lead against Ouseph. He is definitely the better among the two. If all goes well for Prannoy, India should have another bronze medal here.

Apr 14, 2018 3:32 pm (IST) Badminton: HS Prannoy is on the court to play his bronze medal match against England's Rajiv Ouseph. This is going to be cracker of a match. The Indian leads 6-5 in the opening game.

Apr 14, 2018 3:23 pm (IST) Half-time: It's the end of the second in the hockey match between India and England. Towards the end of that quarter, the Indians created some good chances, but couldn't covert. The match stands at 1-1 currently.

Apr 14, 2018 3:18 pm (IST) GOAL: And India has an equaliser through a penalty corner. It was a good flick by Varun as he has no difficulty in sending the ball past the English goalkeeper. The score stands at 1-1 currently.

Apr 14, 2018 3:14 pm (IST) Squash: Indian pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal has to settle with a silver medal in mixed doubles squash. The pair lost 8-11, 10-11 in the final.

Apr 14, 2018 3:03 pm (IST) GOLD: TT player Manika Batra continues her sensational run in CWG 2018. She cruises past her opponent to win the final 4-0. This is India's 24th gold medal now.

Apr 14, 2018 2:58 pm (IST) Squash: Manika Batra takes the third game too. She is inching closer to to that gold medal. In the third game she leads 4-2.

Apr 14, 2018 2:49 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Manika Batra takes the second game 10-6. She is in total command at the moment. By the looks of it, she shouldn't have any problems winning this match.

Apr 14, 2018 2:48 pm (IST) Hockey: Some bad news coming from hockey here. The Indian team has conceded an early gold against the English team. It's 1-0 at the moment. In the league stages, India had defeated England 4-3.

Apr 14, 2018 2:43 pm (IST) Squash: The final match between Indian pair of Ghosal/ Pallikal and Donna/ Cameron gets underway. The Indians are in early 6-4 lead. India are the favourites to win this battle.

Apr 14, 2018 2:41 pm (IST) Table Tennis: And it's a complete turnaround from Manika Batra. After trailing 1-6, she pockets the opening game 11-7. This is great stuff by the Indian.

Apr 14, 2018 2:37 pm (IST) Table Tennis: Manika Batra hasn't started too well here. She is lagging behind her Singaporean opponent 5-7 in the opening game. So far she has been forced into committing some unforced errors.