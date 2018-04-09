Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 5 in Gold Coast, Highlights: India Win Gold in Mixed Badminton, Men's TT Events

India have moved up the medals standings are placed third right currently on Day 5. India will add more numbers to the medals tally as the Badminton and Table Tennis teams are assured of medals. Day 5 of the 2018 CWG began well for India with Pardeep Singh clinching Silver in the 105 kg category of weightlifting. Ace marksman Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval have added to the medals tally with Gold and Bronze in the men's 10m Air Pistol event.



CWG 2018: Day 4 Highlights: From weightlifting to boxing to table tennis to hockey, women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event.



Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old M C Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games. India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.



From the shooting ranges in Brisbane to the weightlifting arena here, it was all about women on Sunday. And starting it all was Manu Bhaker, the teen sensation from Haryana, who shot down the Games record and the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event.



A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman -- Heena Sidhu.



Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex, explained Bhaker as she analysed her brilliant performance.



In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.



The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.



And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold.



"It was my first time playing against Feng, the moment I knew I won against the world No.4, I felt on top of the world. Even in my wildest dream I had not thought that I will beat an Olympic medallist and world number four,"Batra told PTI after her shock win over Feng Tianwei.



"I knew that she was having problems with my pimpled rubber and I realise that but I did not use it as my strength all the time. I kept changing my game. I did not want to kept her settle so I changed my rubber after the second game," she added.



On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash on Monday.



Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).



Yadav and Thakur's haul took India's overall weightlifting medal tally to five gold, a silver and two bronze medals so far, a performance made special by the fact that most of them nursed varying niggles and did not have access to a full-time physio owing to an accreditation goof-up for which none has taken responsibility so far.



In shooting, Ravi Kumar let slip a golden opportunity to settle for a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event where Deepak Kumar finished sixth after breaking the Games record in qualification.



In the boxing ring, Mary Kom made the semifinals with a sound thrashing of Scotland's Megan Gordon her victory assuring the Indian boxing contingent of its first CWG medal at the ongoing edition. Among the men, world bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) advanced to the quarterfinals.



"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom declared after her win.



The high-profile athletics competition also got underway at the Carrara sports complex and India had a fairly decent day with race walker Khushbir Kaur finishing fourth in the women's 20km event.



In track and field events, shot-putter Tejinder Singh made the finals, while Mohammed Anas Yahiya topped his 400m heat to book a slot in the semifinals.



The men's hockey team, meanwhile, continued to be slightly off and had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Wales in their second pool B match. They had settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw with a sloppy Pakistan, the equalising goal from the rivals coming in the final seven seconds of the match.

Apr 9, 2018 6:08 pm (IST) Apart from that, Indian pistol shooter Jitu Rai broke the games record to claim the gold medal by some distance in men's 10m air pistol. Om Prakash Mitharval bagged a bronze.

Apr 9, 2018 5:54 pm (IST) Till now it has been a great outing for the Indians in CWG 2018, as they have got gold medals in events where they weren't expected. In the men's TT teams event, India beat Nigeria to win gold. Now India has 10 golds in the games till now.

Apr 9, 2018 5:47 pm (IST) Athletics: And it's a big upset here. Yohan Blake, the expected winner finishes with a time of 10.19 seconds. The gold and silver goes to South Africans Akani Simbine and Henricho, respectively.

Apr 9, 2018 5:42 pm (IST) Athletics: And it is time for the biggest event of track and field. Men's 100m final is about to start, and Jamaican Yohan Blake is the favorite to win. Just a few moments back, in the women's section Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye won the event and clocked 11.14 second.

Apr 9, 2018 5:28 pm (IST) JUST IN: Indian shot-putter Tejinder Singh finishes a disappointing eight in the final of the event with the best throw of 19.42m.

Apr 9, 2018 5:26 pm (IST) Quick Fact: This is the first time that India has won a gold in mixed team event at Commonealth Games. In the final against Malaysia, the biggest win came from Kidambi Srikanth, where he beat Lee Chong Wei.

Apr 9, 2018 5:18 pm (IST) There is still more action from athletics left in the day. Indian shot-putter Tejinder Singh and L Suriya are still in fray. It will be interesting to see where they finish. But a medal looks out of prospect.

Apr 9, 2018 5:08 pm (IST) Badminton: And that's it. India bag another gold. This time in mixed team event. Saina pockets the match 21-11, 19-21, 21-9. India post a 3-1 win over Malaysia.

Apr 9, 2018 5:04 pm (IST) Badminton: And she has just shown yet again why she is still one of the very best in the world. She leads 19-9. India is very close to the gold medal here.

Apr 9, 2018 5:02 pm (IST) Badminton: And the Indian is finally showing glimpses of her brilliance. Now suddenly she is has a seven-point lead. Saina leads 16-9. She has completely turned around the match.

Apr 9, 2018 4:56 pm (IST) Badminton: Saina is not quite looking at her best. Even though the Malaysian just has a one point lead, but the Indian is certainly not playing her best game here. The Malaysian leads 8-7. She is doing far too many judgement errors.

Apr 9, 2018 4:50 pm (IST) Badminton: And the final game gets underway. Both the players are engaging some great rallies. But for now the Indian is leading 3-2. She should look to move her opponent more on the court, and make her committ unforced errors.

Apr 9, 2018 4:47 pm (IST) Badminton: And the match goes into the third game. The Malaysian has shown grit to hold on to her lead and take the second game 21-19. It will be interesting to see if Saina has the fitness to win a three-game match.

Apr 9, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) Badminton: It look like that the match might just extend to the third game. The Malaysian leads Saina 18-17 in the second game. Saina needs to draw her oppnent forward on the net, and get some more points.

Apr 9, 2018 4:41 pm (IST) Athletics: Meanwhile, the Indian shot-putter Tejinder Singh is languishing at the eight place at the moment. His best throw was a 19.42m, while the leader is at 21.41m. He just has one throw left.

Apr 9, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) Badminton: After the brief break, players resume the battle. Saina and her opponent are neck-to-neck at the moment. In fact the Malaysian takes a crucial two-point lead. It's 15-13 in favour of the Malaysians.

Apr 9, 2018 4:33 pm (IST) Badminton: And the Indian shows her impeccable cross-court shots gain. She has taken the Malaysian by a surprise. The Indian leads 13-11. The match is stopped briefly as the Malaysian player needs some medical assistance.

Apr 9, 2018 4:32 pm (IST) Weightlifting: There's some bad news coming from weightlifting. India's hope in 105+ kg category Gurdeep Singh finishes in fourth position. The gold medal was bagged by David Liti of New Zealand, who lifted a total of 403kg. The Indian finished with 382kg.

Apr 9, 2018 4:29 pm (IST) Badminton: A lapse in concentration fro Saina. She has lost four points on the trot. But surely she can recover from here. She is far too experienced to come out from situations like these.

Apr 9, 2018 4:25 pm (IST) Badminton: And the Indian shuttler continues her domination over her Malaysian counterpart. This is way too easy for Saina. Currently the Indian shuttler leads 8-3 4 in this encounter.

Apr 9, 2018 4:23 pm (IST) Badminton: And the second game gets underway. Saina Nehwal leads 4-3 currently. If Saina pockets this game, India will win another gold medal. This is good going by the Indians.

Apr 9, 2018 4:17 pm (IST) Badminton: Saina Nehwal has taken 12 points on the bounce and stalled the Malaysian Cheah's march. Saina takes the first game 21-11 and India are a game away from the Gold.

Apr 9, 2018 4:14 pm (IST) Badminton: Saina Nehwal is not having any of this and will not get dominated. She has responded strongly in the first game itself, coming from behind and taking a 15-11 lead. India closing in on that elusive Mixed team Gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Apr 9, 2018 4:09 pm (IST) Badminton: At the break in the first game, India's Saina Nehwal is trailing 11-9 to Soniaa Cheah. India lead the Gold medal match up 2-1.

Apr 9, 2018 4:07 pm (IST) Athletics: The shot put final has also begun and India's Tajinder Singh is in action. His first throw of 18.40 is well below his best effort.

Apr 9, 2018 3:59 pm (IST) Badminton: Saina Nehwal is in action against Soniaa Cheah in the fourth match of the Gold medal tie. A win for India seals the medal whereas a defeat for Saina takes it to a deciding fifth game.

Apr 9, 2018 3:55 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India have clinched the Gold Medal after beating Nigeria 3-0 in the Gold medal match. That makes it two Gold medals in Table tennis after the women won on Sunday. In the final game, G Sathiyan/Harmeet Desai beat Olajide Omotayo/Bode Abiodun 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 to clinch Gold.

Apr 9, 2018 3:52 pm (IST) Athletics: India's Mohammad Anas has qualified for the Men's 400m final with a time of 45.44 which is his season's best. It is the third fastest time amongst the finalists.

Apr 9, 2018 3:52 pm (IST) Badminton: Malaysia have won the men's doubles rubber against India in the Gold medal match. India still lead the tie 2-1 and it will be up to Saina Nehwal to close out the match in the next game. Satwik and Chirag have lost 21-15, 22-20 against the pairing of V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan.