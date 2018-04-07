Commonwealth Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 3 in Gold Coast: Pakistan Pull One Back, India Lead 2-1

Catch all the action of the day three of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast through our live blog.



Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam wins Gold in the men's 77kg category. This is India's third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018, taking the total medal tally to five.



Day 2 Highlights:



There was no stopping the Indian weightlifting juggernaut with Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather adding a gold and bronze to the team's tally, while the shuttlers and boxers continued to be unbeaten on the second day of the 21st Commonwealth Games. If Mirabai Chanu was the toast of the nation yesterday, it was the turn of Sanjita Chanu to hog the limelight today, claiming a gold and a Games' snatch record in the 53kg category. The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold and broke down in tears on the podium. Ensuring that the men also had a share in the day's exploits, Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a CWG medal with his bronze in the 69kg category. While Lather had luck on his side as his nearest rival fouled the all-important final clean and jerk lift, Chanu had her fortitude to thank as she claimed her second successive CWG gold despite nursing a nagging back problem here.

The contrast couldn't have been more striking between the two Indians. While Chanu broke down in tears when she was presented her medal, Lather was grinning ear to ear and in mild disbelief at his good fortune. "I was just sitting inside and hoping the Samoan would fail his attempt. I know it's bad to wish ill for someone but I couldn't help it," Lather said breaking into a laughter after the medal ceremony. The only disappointment in the weightlifting arena was Saraswati Rout in the women's 58kg category. She failed to complete a single valid lift in the snatch section and was disqualified from clean and jerk as a result. There were several other good results to celebrate for India though, a prominent one being the women's hockey team bringing its campaign back on track with a 4-1 thrashing of Malaysia. The triumph helped the side recover from the shocking 2-3 loss to a lower-ranked Wales in the tournament-opener. The Indians continued to be the big bullies of the badminton court, dismantling Scotland today to top their mixed team event group and advance to the quarterfinals. Saina Nehwal was in rampaging form and took down Julie Macpherson in just 36 minutes during the mostly one-sided contest which India won 5-0. "I think that these wins in the tournament are important because they give us confidence moving forward, said K Srikanth, who defeated Kieran Merrilees in straight games during the rubber. In the boxing ring, CWG debutants Amit Panghal (49kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg) were hardly pushed as they recorded unanimous victories to enter the last-eight stage. On the squash court, Joshna Chinnappa entered the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Australia's Tamika Saxby. The day was, however, not without its fair share of disappointments, a big win among them being Dipika Pallikal in the women's singles squash competition. She went down to England's Alison Waters 0-3 in her pre-quarterfinal match. Former Asian gold-medallist Deborah Herold made the final heat of the women's sprint event in cycling but lost to Australian Kaarle McCulloch to bow out of medal contention.

Apr 7, 2018 11:10 am (IST) Goal: Pakistan have pulled one back through Mohammad Irfan Junior. Pakistan are back in this game after being dominated for the better part of two quarters. India lead 2-1

Apr 7, 2018 10:48 am (IST) Weightlifting: India’s Vandana Kumar (63kg) failed in the first two attempts in the snatch category, and can post only 80kgs. She stands fifth as of now and still has a chance of coming away with a medal.

Apr 7, 2018 10:43 am (IST) Half Time: India lead Pakistan 2-0 and look very much the more dominant side in this contest. Another two quarters coming up. India scored through goals from Dilpreet and Hamranpreet.

Apr 7, 2018 10:35 am (IST) Both sides have had a player see yellow, Akashdeep for India and Bilal for Pakistan for an off the ball incident. Both sides down by a man as Pakistan look to get their first goal with their first penalty corner.

Apr 7, 2018 10:30 am (IST) GOAL: Harmanpreet Singh doubles the lead from the penalty corner. India lead Pakistan by 2-0 midway through the second qaurter.

Apr 7, 2018 10:27 am (IST) India have been looking very good in attack, especially when in the D, and they need to convert their chances. Couple of quick penalty corners coming India's way midway through the second quarter.

Apr 7, 2018 10:22 am (IST) Early in the second quarter, Pakistan are dealt with a blow as Muhammad Atiq is out with a yellow card. That means at least 5 minutes away from the game. India have the man advantage now.

Apr 7, 2018 10:16 am (IST) GOAL: India take the lead close to the end of the first quarter as SV Sunil plays it out to Dilpreet who made no mistake in finishing off the chance. India lead Pakistan 1-0

Apr 7, 2018 10:15 am (IST) Just over ten minutes through in the first quarter of this big hockey match, and both teams are going for the kill and attacking each other with great gusto. The defenses will have a long day at work today and the midfielders will have to step up to keep the pace of the game going.

Apr 7, 2018 10:04 am (IST) Almost an early chance for Pakistan to strike early, but India manage to clear in time and get a counter attack of theirs going. Expect neither side to hold back as the game progresses.

Apr 7, 2018 9:49 am (IST) Here is the Starting XI of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will take on Pakistan in their highly anticipated encounter of the @GC2018 2018 XXI Commonwealth Games on 7th April 2018. #IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #INDvPAK #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/MfiDk149cD — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 7, 2018

Apr 7, 2018 9:49 am (IST) India begin their campaign today, while Pakistan have already played their first game against Wales where they were held to a draw and are third in the group standings as of now.

Apr 7, 2018 9:40 am (IST) Sjoerd Marijne: This is a big game for India and the history is behind us. For now the players have to focus and make sure they begin the 2018 CWG campaign in good style. It's up to the players from here on in.

Apr 7, 2018 9:36 am (IST) Former India captain Viren Rasquinha believes that this match will be a battle of mind games, especially since Oltmans is aware of India's strengths. He also says the return of the likes of PR Sreejesh in goal along with the experience of Rupinder Pal Singh and SV Sunil will be crucial for India's side.

Apr 7, 2018 9:32 am (IST) In half an hour is India's big hockey match where they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan. India are a much changed side with no Sardara Singh pulling the strings from midfield. This also pits India's former coach Roelant Oltmans against his replacement Sjoerd Marijne.

Apr 7, 2018 9:04 am (IST) Over on the badminton courts, India have moved into the semi finals of the mixed team event after Kidambi Srikanth ensured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best of 5 against Mauritius. Earlier the doubles pairings of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy had helped India to a 2-0 lead

Apr 7, 2018 8:56 am (IST) Indian teenager Srihari Nataraj put in a good show as he came up with another National record effort with a 26.47-second effort in the 50m backstroke heats to qualify for the semifinals in 9th place. His previous best was of 26.58 seconds set in the National championship in October 2017. Even though the young lad has improved by leaps and bounds in his short career so far, it is unlikely he will win a medal in a world-class field.

Apr 7, 2018 8:53 am (IST) Over in gymnastics where India's Yogeshwar Singh was in the final. He finished 14th in the rankings after a total weight of 75.6 kgs in the All Round Gymnastics Event. He did make it up to the seventh spot at one point and needed one big performance to move into the medal places, but that did not happen.

Apr 7, 2018 8:44 am (IST) It was not the easiest of days of the Sathish as he revealed after the medal ceremony that he had to fight pain on his way to clinching Gold. It was an injury during the Nationals that has been troubling him. "I was in a lot of pain and basic things like sitting was very painful for me. Everyone took care of me and encouraged me even though I was not very confident. I had not trained that hard and my body was not at its best, and so was not hoping for a medal," said Sathish after the medal ceremony.

Apr 7, 2018 7:59 am (IST) The bronze medal went to Australian showman Francois Etoundi, who lifted 305kg (136kg+169kg). Etoundi injured his shoulder after his final lift. At the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Sathish Sivalingam won the gold medal with a 149kg snatch and 179kg clean and jerk lifts, totalling 328kg. His lift of 149kg in snatch continues to be the Games record. He is also the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist.

Apr 7, 2018 7:59 am (IST) Sivalingam is the defending champion at CWG. He lifted a total of 317kg (114kg+173kg) and was so ahead of the competition that he did not go for his final clean and jerk lift. However, it was a fascinating contest of one-upmanship between Sathish and eventual silver-medallist Jack Oliver of England in the snatch competition. The two kept upping the weights before their attempts but Oliver managed to keep his nose ahead at the end of snatch as he lifted 145kg in his second attempt. It was a kilogram more than Satish's final attempt. However, Satish had the last laugh quite comfortably in clean and jerk after Oliver failed two attempts of 171kg and settled for a total of 312kg (145kg+167kg).

