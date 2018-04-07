Commonwealth Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 3 in Gold Coast: Venkat Rahul Ragala Has Medal in Sight

Catch all the action of the day three of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast through our live blog.



Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam wins Gold in the men's 77kg category. This is India's third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018, taking the total medal tally to five.



Day 2 Highlights:



There was no stopping the Indian weightlifting juggernaut with Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather adding a gold and bronze to the team's tally, while the shuttlers and boxers continued to be unbeaten on the second day of the 21st Commonwealth Games. If Mirabai Chanu was the toast of the nation yesterday, it was the turn of Sanjita Chanu to hog the limelight today, claiming a gold and a Games' snatch record in the 53kg category. The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold and broke down in tears on the podium. Ensuring that the men also had a share in the day's exploits, Lather became the youngest Indian weightlifter to claim a CWG medal with his bronze in the 69kg category. While Lather had luck on his side as his nearest rival fouled the all-important final clean and jerk lift, Chanu had her fortitude to thank as she claimed her second successive CWG gold despite nursing a nagging back problem here.

The contrast couldn't have been more striking between the two Indians. While Chanu broke down in tears when she was presented her medal, Lather was grinning ear to ear and in mild disbelief at his good fortune. "I was just sitting inside and hoping the Samoan would fail his attempt. I know it's bad to wish ill for someone but I couldn't help it," Lather said breaking into a laughter after the medal ceremony. The only disappointment in the weightlifting arena was Saraswati Rout in the women's 58kg category. She failed to complete a single valid lift in the snatch section and was disqualified from clean and jerk as a result. There were several other good results to celebrate for India though, a prominent one being the women's hockey team bringing its campaign back on track with a 4-1 thrashing of Malaysia. The triumph helped the side recover from the shocking 2-3 loss to a lower-ranked Wales in the tournament-opener. The Indians continued to be the big bullies of the badminton court, dismantling Scotland today to top their mixed team event group and advance to the quarterfinals. Saina Nehwal was in rampaging form and took down Julie Macpherson in just 36 minutes during the mostly one-sided contest which India won 5-0. "I think that these wins in the tournament are important because they give us confidence moving forward, said K Srikanth, who defeated Kieran Merrilees in straight games during the rubber. In the boxing ring, CWG debutants Amit Panghal (49kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg) were hardly pushed as they recorded unanimous victories to enter the last-eight stage. On the squash court, Joshna Chinnappa entered the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Australia's Tamika Saxby. The day was, however, not without its fair share of disappointments, a big win among them being Dipika Pallikal in the women's singles squash competition. She went down to England's Alison Waters 0-3 in her pre-quarterfinal match. Former Asian gold-medallist Deborah Herold made the final heat of the women's sprint event in cycling but lost to Australian Kaarle McCulloch to bow out of medal contention.

Apr 7, 2018 4:25 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar has started his bout in the men's 69kg category against Kassim Mbundwike of Tanzania. Manoj will start as favourite certainly.

Apr 7, 2018 4:15 pm (IST) Venkata Rahul Rangala has jumped to the gold medal spot with a 187-kg lift in snatch and jerk, he now has a total off 333 kg, 2kgs ahead of his competitior.

Apr 7, 2018 3:45 pm (IST) In Women's basketball India have suffered their second loss after Malaysia beat them 85-72. They face New Zealand next and are unlikely to progress to the medal rounds.

Apr 7, 2018 3:13 pm (IST) In the men's 85kg weightlifting event, India's Venkat Rahul Ragala was the last in and he has easily cleared 147kg in his first attempt and then in his third attempt he completed the 151kg weight. He has moved up to second spot at the end of the snatch round.

Apr 7, 2018 2:59 pm (IST) So in the men's basketball match, England have cruised past the Indians with a score of 100-54. Comfortable outing for the English whilst the Indian team will have to iron out a lot of flaws.

Apr 7, 2018 2:40 pm (IST) Over in the men's basketball match against England, India managed only 11 points in the third quarter which means the English are still in the lead. England lead 75-35 after three quarters.

Apr 7, 2018 2:38 pm (IST) The Malaysian women have fought back against the Indians in some style in the second quarter and have also taken the lead. Scores are 48-37 in favour of Malaysia.

Apr 7, 2018 2:34 pm (IST) In Women's Basketball, India at the end of the first quarter are leading the Malaysians by five points. The scores are 25-20 and India have been looking good so far.

Apr 7, 2018 2:27 pm (IST) Sprinter Yohan Blake's ambitions of stepping out of Usain Bolt's shadow face a preliminary test on Sunday when the Commonwealth Games' athletics get underway at Carrara Stadium. According to reports in Reuters, Blake said, "I'm doing some good work in training and my confidence is coming back. I don't have a Commonwealth medal. It's very important for me to have one in my trophy case." Blake's personal best in 100m is 9.69 secs.

Apr 7, 2018 2:23 pm (IST) In Basketball, the Indian women are up against the Malaysians in the preliminary rounds, while Venkat Rahul Ragala will be looking to add to the weightlifting medals tally when he takes part in the 85 kg category.

Apr 7, 2018 2:17 pm (IST) Boxing: Sarita Devi dominates her opponent and wins comfortably on points. She is through to the quarter-finals now after a commanding display.

Apr 7, 2018 2:04 pm (IST) Elsewhere on the basketball courts, India are playing England and at the end of the second quarter the English lead by more than 20 points. The Indian men managed only seven points in the second quarter and the scores are 46-24 to the English.

Apr 7, 2018 2:03 pm (IST) Some women's boxing action coming up now for Indian fans as Sarita Devi takes to the ring against Kimberly Gittens of Barbados.

Apr 7, 2018 2:03 pm (IST) Some women's boxing action coming up now for Indian fans as Sarita Devi takes to the ring against Kimberly Gittens of Barbados.

Apr 7, 2018 1:51 pm (IST) Australian weightlifter Francois Etoundi braved the agony of a torn bicep to clinch bronze in the 69kg division at the Commonwealth Games. Etoundi was fined and had his accreditation stripped after headbutting Welsh weightlifter Gareth Evans at the Glasgow athletes village in the wee hours of the morning, the incident overshadowing his bronze medal in the 77kg class. The Cameroon-born 33-year-old re-tore his bicep when attempting a lift at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre but defied the pain for success on the next 169kg effort to win his second Commonwealth bronze with a combined weight of 305kg.

Apr 7, 2018 1:39 pm (IST) Over on the Gymnastics mat, India's Pranati Das and Aruna Budda Reddy aren't having a good time as they bring up the bottom of the scoreboard. Will need big performances in the final stages to move the leaderboard.

Apr 7, 2018 1:09 pm (IST) Weightlifter Vandana Kumar has finished fifth in her event in weightlifting, meaning she will return without a medal.

Apr 7, 2018 12:24 pm (IST) Indian paddlers continued their impressive run as they outshone Malaysia to cruise into the semifinals of both men's and women' team events on day three of competitions in the Commonwealth Games.



Both the men's and women's teams crushed Malaysia 3-0 in their respective quarterfinal matches at the Oxenford Studios.

Apr 7, 2018 11:40 am (IST) 2-2! Pakistan have got a stunning equaliser, some late drama as Pakistan get two back-to-back penalty corners and they make the most of the second one. Ali Mubashar with a superb drag flick into the bottom corner. India let the game slip in the second half yet again!

Apr 7, 2018 11:27 am (IST) Sathish Kumar Sivalingam are understandably elated today with their son winning the Gold medal in the 77 kilogram category of the men's weightlifting competition.

"Sometime prior to the Games he suffered a leg injury. During the 2014 Commonwealth Games he was in good form," S.Deivanai, the champion's mother, told IANS.

"He never came home without a medal. It was only in the Olympics he came back medal less," she added.

Apr 7, 2018 11:22 am (IST) Sreejesh has been absolutely terrific today, proving why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Three consecutive penalty corners for Pakistan but not one can get past the Indian GK, still 2-1 with less than 8 minutes left.

Apr 7, 2018 11:18 am (IST) Pakistan start well in the fourth quarter, they are on the attack hunting for that equaliser. Close to 10 minutes left and it is still 2-1 in India's favour

Apr 7, 2018 11:12 am (IST) End of 3rd quarter: India lead Pakistan 2-1. There has been a goal in each of the quarters so far.

Apr 7, 2018 11:10 am (IST) Goal: Pakistan have pulled one back through Mohammad Irfan Junior. Pakistan are back in this game after being dominated for the better part of two quarters. India lead 2-1

Apr 7, 2018 10:48 am (IST) Weightlifting: India’s Vandana Kumar (63kg) failed in the first two attempts in the snatch category, and can post only 80kgs. She stands fifth as of now and still has a chance of coming away with a medal.

Apr 7, 2018 10:43 am (IST) Half Time: India lead Pakistan 2-0 and look very much the more dominant side in this contest. Another two quarters coming up. India scored through goals from Dilpreet and Hamranpreet.

Apr 7, 2018 10:35 am (IST) Both sides have had a player see yellow, Akashdeep for India and Bilal for Pakistan for an off the ball incident. Both sides down by a man as Pakistan look to get their first goal with their first penalty corner.

Apr 7, 2018 10:30 am (IST) GOAL: Harmanpreet Singh doubles the lead from the penalty corner. India lead Pakistan by 2-0 midway through the second qaurter.

Apr 7, 2018 10:27 am (IST) India have been looking very good in attack, especially when in the D, and they need to convert their chances. Couple of quick penalty corners coming India's way midway through the second quarter.