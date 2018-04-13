Commonwealth Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 9 in Gold Coast: 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Wins Gold in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Gold cheer for India after the needle controversy. Shooter Anish Bhanwala has bagged the gold medal in 25 metre Rapid Fire Pistol. Earlier, Tejaswini Sawant won the gold in women’s 50m Rifle 3. Anjum Moudgil joined Sawant on the podium with a silver medal. Day 9 started with some bad news for India as race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu have been sent home after the duo was found guilty of breaching the event's strict no needle policy. A strong reprimand has also been issued to the Indian officials. The Commonwealth Games Federation, though, said there was no doping offence involved. Despite repeated attempts, India's chef-de-mission Vikram Singh Sisodia did not respond to the latest embarrassment after the Indian contingent escaped unscathed when a needle was found outside a boxer's room.
Badminton: There is good news from women's doubles too. The pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Siki Reddy have made it to the semis of the event. Ashwini and Sikki, the lone Indian pair in the quarters, comfortably thrashed the Sri Lankan pair of Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-11, 21-13 in a match that lasted merely 26 minutes.
"Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games. The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village," the Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin said in a strongly-worded statement. "We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available," it added.
