Commonwealth Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 9 in Gold Coast: 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Wins Gold in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Gold cheer for India after the needle controversy. Shooter Anish Bhanwala has bagged the gold medal in 25 metre Rapid Fire Pistol. Earlier, Tejaswini Sawant won the gold in women's 50m Rifle 3. Anjum Moudgil joined Sawant on the podium with a silver medal. Day 9 started with some bad news for India as race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu have been sent home after the duo was found guilty of breaching the event's strict no needle policy. A strong reprimand has also been issued to the Indian officials.

Apr 13, 2018 10:31 am (IST) Boxing: Good news from the boxing arena too as Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik entered the finals of their respective categories. Amit outclassed Juma Miiro of Uganda while Gaurav overcame a tough fight from Vidanalange Ishan Bandara of Sri Lanka.

Apr 13, 2018 10:27 am (IST) Shooting: And we have some more action from shooting here. India's Shreyasi Singh has qualified for the final of the women's trap event. Another Indian Seema Tomar missed out on the qualification.

Apr 13, 2018 10:05 am (IST) Badminton: It's been a great morning for the Indians so far. Now Saina Nehwal has won her quarterfinal match against Canada's Rachel Honderich. The Indian sealed the game 21-8, 21-13.

Apr 13, 2018 9:51 am (IST) Here comes the 16th Gold for India! 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala bags Gold in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Positions after shooting 30 points.

Apr 13, 2018 9:48 am (IST) Badminton: Saina Nehwal pockets the first game easily. Now she already has a healthy 7-3 lead in the second game.

Apr 13, 2018 9:35 am (IST) Badminton: In the women's singles, former world no.1 Saina Nehwal has started her quarterfinal match against Canadian Rachel Honderich. Saina is in a comfortable lead of 13-5 in the first game.

Apr 13, 2018 9:31 am (IST) Badminton: India's Kidambi Srikanth has won his quarterfinal encounter against his Singaporean opponent. In an easy outing Srikanth won the match 21-15, 21-12.

Apr 13, 2018 8:56 am (IST) Badminton: There is good news from women's doubles too. The pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Siki Reddy have made it to the semis of the event. Ashwini and Sikki, the lone Indian pair in the quarters, comfortably thrashed the Sri Lankan pair of Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-11, 21-13 in a match that lasted merely 26 minutes.

Apr 13, 2018 8:51 am (IST) Badminton: Srikanth has already taken a healthy 11-7 lead against his Singaporean opponent. The Indian is proving too good here. He could seal the first game very shortly here.

Apr 13, 2018 8:46 am (IST) Badminton: World no.1 Kidambi Srikanth is in action against Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan NG in the men's singles quarterfinals. It should be an easy match for the Indian here. He leads 3-2 currently in the first game.

Apr 13, 2018 8:38 am (IST) Athletics: Jinson Johnson qualifies for the final of the men's 1,500m final. He clocked a timing of 3:47.04 to finish second in his heats.

Apr 13, 2018 8:30 am (IST) Athletics: Some more good news coming from the track and field events. In men's 4x400m Relay, India have finished behind Jamaica with a time of 3:04.05 to qualify for the final. The final will be held on Saturday.

Apr 13, 2018 8:21 am (IST) Athletics: There is good news from the athletics arena as Neera Chopra, junior world record holder in javelin throw, has qualified for the final of the event.The Indian threw a 80.42 to qualify for the final while the qualification mark was set at 78.00m.

Apr 13, 2018 8:06 am (IST) Tejaswini Sawant has taken India’s gold count to 15 with a superb show in the finals of women’s 50m Rifle 3. Anjum Moudgil joined Sawant on the podium with a silver medal.

The Commonwealth Games Federation, though, said there was no doping offence involved.

Apr 13, 2018 7:37 am (IST) While Irfan was already through with his 20km race walk event, finishing 13th, the 28-year-old Babu was to participate in today's triple jump final after qualifying 12th for the competition.

Apr 13, 2018 7:36 am (IST) "Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games. The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village," the Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin said in a strongly-worded statement. "We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available," it added.