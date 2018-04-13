Commonwealth Games 2018, Live Updates, Day 9 in Gold Coast: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Bags Another Gold for India, Pooja Dhanda Settles For Silver

Catch all the action of the Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 through our live blog.



The wrestlers continue to shine for India as Bajrang Punia bags a gold in the 65kg category, while Pooja Dhanda settles for a Silver in 57kg category. As far as women's 68kg is concerned, Divya Kakran bagged a bronze. Earlier in the day, shooter Anish Bhanwala has bagged the gold medal in 25 metre Rapid Fire Pistol. Tejaswini Sawant too won Agold in women’s 50m Rifle 3. Anjum Moudgil joined Sawant on the podium with a silver medal. Day 9 started with some bad news for India as race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu have been sent home after the duo was found guilty of breaching the event's strict no needle policy. A strong reprimand has also been issued to the Indian officials. The Commonwealth Games Federation, though, said there was no doping offence involved. Now, the Indian contingent will appeal against the CGF court's decision to oust two of the country's athletes for violating the no needle policy here.

Apr 13, 2018 2:06 pm (IST) Badminton: A rare bad news from badminton here. Indian pair of Praanav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy lose to Malaysian pair of Peng Soon Chan and Liu Goh 21-17, 21-12.

Apr 13, 2018 1:52 pm (IST) Wrestling: India's Divya Kakran in action against Bangladesh's Sultana. She wins the match 5-0. And this way India's seals a bronze medal.

Apr 13, 2018 1:46 pm (IST) There's a lot of action left in the day. The Indian men's hockey team will play their semifinal against New Zealand at 3pm IST.

Apr 13, 2018 1:38 pm (IST) Wrestling: This was a really close match between the two, where Pooja settled for a Silver. The final score was 7-5 in favour of the Nigerian.

Apr 13, 2018 1:33 pm (IST) Wrestling: Odunayo is in lead here. The Nigerian girl is making full use of her reach and has prevented the Indian from attacking. She leads 6-1.

Apr 13, 2018 1:31 pm (IST) Wrestling: Pooja Dhanda is in action now. She is already a point up against the Nigerian. Pooja is certainly the stronger of the two. She just needs to remain focussed.

Apr 13, 2018 1:28 pm (IST) Wrestling: India's Pooja Dhanda will be up in action in the 57 kg category final. She will be up against the girl from Nigeria.

Apr 13, 2018 1:19 pm (IST) GOLD: And it's a gold for India and Bajrang Punia. He defeats Wales wrestler 10-0 on technical superiority, in the 65kg category.

Apr 13, 2018 1:18 pm (IST) And Bajran Punia is just second away from pocketing India's 17th gold. He has has a healthy 8-0 lead over his oponent.

Apr 13, 2018 1:16 pm (IST) Wrestling: Now it's time for Bajrang Punia to play his gold medal match. He is up against Wales' wrestler. He is 2-0 up currently.

Apr 13, 2018 1:00 pm (IST) Wrestling: Pooja Dhanda qualifies for the gold-medal round of her category after beating Cameroon’s Joseph Essombe Tiako 11-5 on points

Apr 13, 2018 12:21 pm (IST) Wrestling: Now after the shooting events, the focus once more shifts to wrestling. There'll be a lot Indians in medal contention today. Right now as far as the medals tally is concerned, India is on the third place, with 35 medals in all.

Apr 13, 2018 12:06 pm (IST) Shooting: Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh finished a disappointing fifth in the women's Trap event. Shreyasi scored 19 in the final which featured a total of six shooters.

Apr 13, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Shooting: India's Shreyasi Singh, who won a gold in the women's double trap hasn't started the trap event final really well. She is currently in the fifth position, and could be out of the event soon.

Apr 13, 2018 11:28 am (IST) Latest News: Meanwhile, the Indian contingent at CWG will appeal against the CGF court's decision to oust two of the country's athletes for violating the no needle policy here. "We don't agree with some decisions, and we will discuss with our higher authorities. We will appeal against these decisions," General Team Manager, Namdev Shirgaonker said addressing a press conference that was also attended by the Indian chef-de-mission Vikram Sisodia.

Apr 13, 2018 11:19 am (IST) Later in the day, some of the Indians will be battling it out for the medals. Bajrang Punia will face Kane Charig of Wales, in the final of 65kg category wrestling. That will be followed by the gold medal match between Mausam Khatri and Martin Erasmus.

Apr 13, 2018 11:03 am (IST) Badminton: In the men's doubles too, Satwik Sairaj and Chirag Shetty have managed to enter the semis. They posted a 21-14, 15-21, 21-9 win over Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Soon Huat Goh.

Apr 13, 2018 10:55 am (IST) table tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal entered the semi-finals of men's singles TT beating England's Liam Pitchford. Sharath won the match 9-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

Apr 13, 2018 10:40 am (IST) Squash: India's Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa entered the semi-finals of women's doubles squash. The duo registered a 7-11, 11-5, 11-9 win over Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd.

Apr 13, 2018 10:31 am (IST) Boxing: Good news from the boxing arena too as Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik entered the finals of their respective categories. Amit outclassed Juma Miiro of Uganda while Gaurav overcame a tough fight from Vidanalange Ishan Bandara of Sri Lanka.

Apr 13, 2018 10:27 am (IST) Shooting: And we have some more action from shooting here. India's Shreyasi Singh has qualified for the final of the women's trap event. Another Indian Seema Tomar missed out on the qualification.

Apr 13, 2018 10:05 am (IST) Badminton: It's been a great morning for the Indians so far. Now Saina Nehwal has won her quarterfinal match against Canada's Rachel Honderich. The Indian sealed the game 21-8, 21-13.

Apr 13, 2018 9:51 am (IST) Here comes the 16th Gold for India! 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala bags Gold in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Positions after shooting 30 points.

Apr 13, 2018 9:48 am (IST) Badminton: Saina Nehwal pockets the first game easily. Now she already has a healthy 7-3 lead in the second game.

Apr 13, 2018 9:35 am (IST) Badminton: In the women's singles, former world no.1 Saina Nehwal has started her quarterfinal match against Canadian Rachel Honderich. Saina is in a comfortable lead of 13-5 in the first game.

Apr 13, 2018 9:31 am (IST) Badminton: India's Kidambi Srikanth has won his quarterfinal encounter against his Singaporean opponent. In an easy outing Srikanth won the match 21-15, 21-12.

Apr 13, 2018 8:56 am (IST) Badminton: There is good news from women's doubles too. The pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Siki Reddy have made it to the semis of the event. Ashwini and Sikki, the lone Indian pair in the quarters, comfortably thrashed the Sri Lankan pair of Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-11, 21-13 in a match that lasted merely 26 minutes.

Apr 13, 2018 8:51 am (IST) Badminton: Srikanth has already taken a healthy 11-7 lead against his Singaporean opponent. The Indian is proving too good here. He could seal the first game very shortly here.