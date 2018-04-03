English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Miffed After Father Denied Entry in Games Village
Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal has claimed that her father Harvir's name has been removed from the Indian team official's list for the Commonwealth Games, leaving her frustrated just before the start of the mega event
File image of Saina Nehwal. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Gold Coast: Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal has claimed that her father Harvir's name has been removed from the Indian team official's list for the Commonwealth Games, leaving her frustrated just before the start of the mega event.
The Sports Ministry had stated that parents of Saina and Rio Olympics silver medallist P V Sindhu will be travelling to the Gold Coast Games at no costs to the government and were cleared to be part of the Indian contingent.
"Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... his name was cut from team official category .. and he can't even stay with me," Saina wrote on her twitter handle.
A frustrated Saina said that her father's support is crucial for her during matches and tagged the Commonwealth Games Federation in her tweets. "He can't c my matches and he can't enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf.
"I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn't understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can't enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018."
Saina's father Harvir Singh Nehwal and PV Sindhu's mother Vijaya are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses. A bronze medallist at the London Olympics in 2012, Saina won the gold at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, but an injury dashed her hopes four years later at Glasgow.
Also Watch
The Sports Ministry had stated that parents of Saina and Rio Olympics silver medallist P V Sindhu will be travelling to the Gold Coast Games at no costs to the government and were cleared to be part of the Indian contingent.
"Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... his name was cut from team official category .. and he can't even stay with me," Saina wrote on her twitter handle.
Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... his name was cut from team official category .. and he can’t even stay with me .— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
A frustrated Saina said that her father's support is crucial for her during matches and tagged the Commonwealth Games Federation in her tweets. "He can't c my matches and he can't enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf.
He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
"I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn't understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can't enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018."
I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn’t understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can’t enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
Saina's father Harvir Singh Nehwal and PV Sindhu's mother Vijaya are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses. A bronze medallist at the London Olympics in 2012, Saina won the gold at the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, but an injury dashed her hopes four years later at Glasgow.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo V9 Review: A Notch Above Other Android Phones at Rs 22,990
- Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
- Katie Price's 'Puffy Alien' Look After Botched Facelift Scared Her Kids
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More
- Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style