GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifters Deliver Despite Physio's Absence

Indian weightlifters delivered the medals on Thursday but the system seems to have let them down at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifters Deliver Despite Physio's Absence
India's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu celebrates after making a new Commonwealth Games record in snatch in women's 48kg Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. (Image: AP)
Gold Coast: Indian weightlifters delivered the medals on Thursday but the system seems to have let them down at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records to claim India's first gold of the ongoing edition, while P Gururaja (56kg) overcame a few nervy minutes to clinch a silver in the men's competition.

The colour of their medals might have been different but one thing common to their performances was that neither of them had a physio by their side to take care of their aches and niggles during a demanding day.

"I don't have a physio with me here in the competition. He was not allowed here, I did not get enough treatment coming into the competition. There is nobody, we did tell officials but nothing happened," Chanu said after her record-breaking gold-winning performance that earned her a massive ovation from the fans here.

"I had requested that my physio be allowed but he has not been allowed. But we are helping each other and managing so far," she added with a smile.

Gururaja, the soft-spoken wannabe-wrestler-turned-weightlifter from Karnataka, also spoke about the problems he faced.

"I've sustained multiple injuries. My physio is not here, so I haven't been able to get the treatment that I need for my knee and sciatic nerve," he said.

Sciatic nerve begins in the lower back and runs through to the lower limb, making it the longest and widest single nerve in the human body.

Despite repeated attempts, the Indian Chef-de-Mission Vikram Sisodia was unavailable for comment on the matter.

The size of the contingent was a massive issue prior to the Games after the Sports Ministry ordered that the number of officials should not be more than 33 per cent of the number of athletes

As a result, several athletes had complained about their preferred support staff not making the official contingent.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You