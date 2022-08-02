Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 India Full Schedule: Check Updated Timings And Complete List of Events For August 2

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By: Sports Desk

News18 Sports

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 07:35 IST

Birmingham

Check here India's complete list of events on CWG 2022, Day 5. (AP Photo)

CWG 2022 India Full Schedule August 2: Check here the updated list of events Indian athletes will take part on the Day 5 of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Also check the match timings (in IST) and other details

Indian contingent added three medals to the country’s medal tally on Monday (July 31) at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. For a third straight day, the weightlifting event fetched a medal with Harjinder Kaur clinching bronze in women’s 71kg event. The day though belonged to judokas who handed India two medals – Sushila Devi taking silver in women’s 48kg class while Vijay Kumar Yadav winning bronze in men’s 60kg class.

Several medal events are lined up for CWG 2022 Day 5 with a host of India  hopefuls in action. A historic medal awaits India in women’s fours final where they will take on South Africa whereas in table tennis, the men’s team will battle with Singapore for gold. Then in the night, the in-form Indian mixed team will be defending their CWG badminton gold against Malaysia.

Here’s a complete list of fixtures with updated timings (Time in IST)

Lawn Bowl

  • 1:00 PM: Women’s triples round 1 – India vs New Zealand
  • 4:15 PM: Men’s singles round 1 – Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon McIlroy (NZL)
  • 4:15 PM: Women’s fours gold medal -match – India vs South Africa
  • 8:45 PM: Men’s Fours round 1- India vs Fiji

Weightlifting

  • 2:00 PM: Women’s 76 kg Punam Yadav
  • 6:30 PM: Men’s 96 kg Vikas Thakur
  • 11:00 PM: Weightlifting women’s 87 kg – Usha Bannur NK

Athletics

  • 2:30 PM: Men’s long jump qualifying round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
  • 12:03 AM: Men’s high jump qualifying round – Tejaswin Shankar
  • 12:52 AM: Women’s discus throw final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Swimming

  • 3:04 PM: Men’s 200m backstroke heat 2- Srihari Natraj
  • 4:10 PM: Men’s 1500m freestyle heat  – Advait Page
  • 4:28 PM: Men’s 1500m freestyle heat 2 – Kushagra Rawat

Table Tennis

  • 6 PM: Men’s team gold medal match – India vs Singapore

Hockey

  • 6:30 PM: Women’s pool A – India vs England

Artistic Gymnastics

  • 5:30 PM: Men’s vault final – Satyajit Mondal
  • 6:35 PM: Men’s parallel bars finals – Saif Sadik Tamboli

Squash

  • 8:30 PM: Women’s singles plate, Semi-final – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan)
  • 9:15 PM: Men’s singles, Semi-final – Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll

Badminton

  • 10 PM: Mixed team final – India vs Malaysia

Boxing

  • 11:45 PM: Over 63.5 kg-67 kg (round of 16) – Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana)

first published:August 02, 2022, 07:35 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 07:35 IST