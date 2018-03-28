GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Commonwealth Games: Indian Contingent Arrives in Gold Coast

About 200 members of the Indian contingent and officials participating in the Commonwealth Games beginning next week arrived here on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
File image of Indian athletes posing with the Sports Minister. (PTI Image)
"The contingent members comprising athletics, boxing, basketball, hockey, lawn bowling and shooting have reported at the Village as they arrived in batches," an IOA release said.

The teams and individuals were seen acclimatizing to the conditions and visited their training facilities.

The chef-de-mission, Vikram Singh Sisodia along with team mangers Namdev, Ajay Narang and Shiyad set up the IOA office at the Village to help India team members a hassle-free consultation and providing day-to-day facilities.

IOA President Narendra Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta congratulated Sisodia for setting up of office smoothly to take care of the various athletes of Indian teams at the Village.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

