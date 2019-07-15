Take the pledge to vote

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships: Ghana, Guyana and Pakistan Withdraw at 11th Hour

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships: Ghana and Guyana did not get clearances from their governments while Pakistan pulled out with visa issues.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cuttack: Ghana, Guyana and Pakistan on Monday pulled out of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships beginning here on Wednesday, bringing the number of participating teams down to 12.

The final list of nations that are competing here include Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Singapore and Wales.

While Ghana and Guyana did not get government clearance, Pakistan pulled out due to visa issues.

Their withdrawal may have taken the sheen off the championships which began with 17 entries -- Uganda and Jersey had withdrawn citing the same reason as Ghana and Guyana.

Meanwhile, Wales and South Africa were the first two teams to arrive here while Australia, England and Malaysia are expected to reach in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The Indian team members, who returned from Geelong after their participation in the ITTF World Tour Platinum Australian Open, will be arriving on Tuesday morning.

