Complete Formula One 2020 Revised Calendar; Scheduled, Canceled and Planned F1 Races

The season-opening Austrian Grand Prix will be an unprecedented experience for everyone involved, as the calendar is unknown beyond the first eight races in Europe in 10 weeks, all to be run behind closed doors and severe limitations introduced with a new paddock protocol forbidding meetings.

As racing returns, the COVID-19 virus remains in circulation, which requires all participants to be tested before travel to Austria on private chartered jets, ongoing tests, the separation of teams and car crews into "bubbles" and controlled hotels.

Teams are cut to a maximum of 80 staff, all in protective equipment, there will be no sponsors, no guests and only a limited number of accredited broadcast and written news media.

Journalists, limited to a dozen instead of 300 or more, have to pass a test within 72 hours in advance of arrival and will not be allowed to leave the media centre.

All interviews and news conferences will take place by video.

The teams will be kept isolated, based in tents with awnings instead of their usual grand motorhomes – and there is expected to be a synchronised taking the knee by the drivers on the grid, to support Black Lives Matter, ahead of Sunday's race.

Afterwards, there will be no podium ceremony.

When the race begins, it will end the longest gap between races in the sport since 1962, but with two successive races in Austria and then one in Hungary, the pressure will be immediate and intense.

Revised 2020 Formula One calendar which starts this weekend following its three-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The initial races are closed to the public.



SCHEDULED RACES

July 5: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

July 12: Styrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

July 19: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)

August 2: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

August 9: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone)

August 16: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)

August 30: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

September 6: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)



STILL PLANNED

September-November: Eurasia (Russia), Asia (Vietnam and China) and Americas (Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil)

December: Middle East (Bahrain and Abu Dhabi)



CANCELLED

Australia, Monaco, France, Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Japan

